Inside Russell Brand's Shocking Scandals — From Sexual Assault Allegations to His Dramatic Career Downfall

Russell Brand was found guilty of rape and three counts of sexual assault Thursday, November 5, following a four-week trial at Southwark Crown Court in London.

The verdict marks a major turning point for the British comedian and actor, whose career took him from television and radio fame to Hollywood before he became an online commentator.

The 51-year-old was convicted of raping a 21-year-old woman he met after a 2009 stand-up performance and sexually assaulting three other women in incidents between 2004 and 2009.

The jury acquitted Brand of two additional rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault. The seven charges involved six women and covered alleged offenses dating from 1999 to 2009.

Following the verdict, Judge Joel Bennathan refused Brand bail and ordered him to remain in custody until sentencing. The judge said the convictions meant Brand would face a significant custodial sentence. He is due back in court Monday, November 9.

Brand had denied all the charges. During the trial, he acknowledged his past promiscuity and described himself as having been "obsessed with sex" but maintained that his sexual encounters were consensual.