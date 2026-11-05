'Beverly Hills, 90210' Actress Kimmarie Johnson Dead at 50 After Suffering Heart Aneurysm

She "peacefully" died after the organ stopped beating on Wednesday, November 4, TMZ reported.

Stunningly beautiful, Johnson got her big break in 1998, appearing in an episode of Beverly Hills 90210. She went on to land roles alongside Pamela Anderson in the detective series V.I.P. and in Ashton Kutcher's 2000 comedy Dude, Where's My Car?

But despite her early brushes with Hollywood's biggest names, Johnson never managed to crack the A-list. Instead, she spent years grinding away in showbiz, picking up small movie parts and guest appearances on television as her dreams of superstardom remained out of reach.

She went years between roles and was last seen on screen in a 2017 episode of the SPIN TV western series Tucker's War.