Trump Defends Pete Hegseth With Five-Word Verdict After Republican Senator Warns Defense Chief Faces a 'Reckoning'

President Donald Trump has publicly defended Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth despite growing pressure on the Pentagon chief following Republicans' crushing losses in the 2026 midterm elections.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Wednesday, November 4, Trump dismissed the possibility of replacing Hegseth, saying, "No, I think he's doing a very good job."

His show of support came as Republican Sen. Thom Tillis warned that Hegseth faces serious trouble with lawmakers.

Democrats have won control of both chambers of Congress, setting the stage for increased scrutiny of the defense secretary and the administration's handling of the Iran war.