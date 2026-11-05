Alex Jones Declares He's '100 Percent at War With Trump' After GOP Defeat — as He Brands Prez a Secret 'Democrat' in Explosive Rant

Alex Jones has turned on Donald Trump following the Republican Party's crushing midterm defeat, accusing the president of deliberately sabotaging his own party and secretly working for Democrats.

During an election-night livestream on November 3, the far-right commentator announced he was "100% at war with Trump," claiming he had finally realized the president was not the conservative ally he once believed him to be.

Jones' outburst came as Democrats reclaimed control of both the House and Senate, handing Republicans a major electoral setback.

His criticism also reflected a wider backlash among prominent MAGA personalities, several of whom questioned Trump's leadership and blamed his administration's decisions for the losses.