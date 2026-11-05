Former Trump Ally Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Prez 'Killed' MAGA After Midterm Defeat as Epstein Files Feud Continues

Former U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has blamed President Donald Trump for the collapse of the MAGA movement following sweeping Republican losses in the 2026 midterm elections.

"The MAGA movement's completely dead, and Trump himself is the one that killed it," Greene told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation's 7.30 program in an interview published Thursday, November 5.

The former congresswoman, who once ranked among Trump's most outspoken supporters, said the election results reflected widespread frustration with the president's leadership.

Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress, delivering a major setback to the Republican Party and raising questions about its direction.

Greene argued that Trump had lost touch with the voters who helped return him to the White House, abandoning the priorities that originally brought his supporters together.