Disgraced Comedian Russell Brand Found Guilty of R--- and Three Counts of Sexual Assault Following Explosive London Criminal Trial

The British jury deliberated for two days inside London's Southwark Crown Court before reaching its verdict. The 51-year-old was found not guilty on two other counts of r-pe and one of attempted indecent assault.

Brand denied the charges, which came from six women. After hearing the verdict, he was immediately remanded into custody until his sentencing on Monday, Nov. 12.

The judge informed the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star that he would be sentenced to prison.

"You've been convicted of a number of offenses including r-pe," Justice Joel Bennathan scolded. "The consequence of that is inevitably a significant custodial term. My current view is that I therefore have to remand you into custody."

A r-pe conviction in the UK can carry a sentence of life in prison.