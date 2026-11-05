Andrew Garfield Says He Doesn't Want to Make 'Really Powerful Enemies' as He Disputes AI Billionaire Sam Altman's Story

Andrew Garfield has challenged Sam Altman's account of an alleged encounter during the filming of Artificial, insisting he never saw or waved at the OpenAI CEO.

The actor also admitted that portraying one of the most influential figures in the tech industry has made him uneasy about the possibility of upsetting powerful people.

In an interview with GQ published November 4, Garfield addressed the conflicting accounts, explaining that he was particularly confused by Altman's claim that they had waved to each other outside the billionaire's San Francisco home.

The disagreement comes as Garfield prepares for the release of Luca Guadagnino's Artificial, in which he portrays Altman during a turbulent period in OpenAI's history.

The actor also reflected on the responsibility of artists to examine powerful people and institutions, even when doing so could come with consequences.