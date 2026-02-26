EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Why Biggest Stars in Cinema are 'Running Scared' From Playing One of Literature's Greatest American Psychos

But industry sources tell us the reluctance of A-listers to get involved extends beyond comparisons to Bale.

One senior studio insider said: "There is real anxiety among A-list actors about attaching themselves to a property that is routinely labeled misogynistic and ultra-violent, without understanding the nuance and pitch-black satire behind it. In a now sanitized, cancel-culture riddled Hollywood, playing a character who embodies un-woke, women-hating attitudes is seen as reputationally reckless."

Another movie insider familiar with the upcoming project added: "The fear of big names agreeing to get involved is not about the craft or living up to Christian's example – it is about the backlash against the apparent attitudes in the book. Stars are hyper-aware of social media storms and brand partnerships. They worry that even a satirical portrayal of extreme violence and toxic masculinity could be misread and weaponized against them."

Rumors Margot Robbie might take on a gender-swapped version of Bateman were recently dismissed as a "non-starter," underscoring how the new film will retain its male antihero.

The story follows Bateman, a wealthy Manhattan investment banker whose slick life masks psychopathic violence, as his obsession with status spirals into brutality and fractured reality.