Halle Berry's Ex Olivier Martinez Seeks $240K From Actress After Revealing His Reported Monthly Income

Olivier Martinez is asking a judge to order his ex-wife, Halle Berry, to pay $240,000 in attorney fees stemming from their ongoing custody dispute over their 13-year-old son, Maceo.

The French actor says he cannot afford the mounting legal costs himself.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Martinez is seeking $176,522.58 to cover outstanding attorney fees and an additional $63,477.42 for anticipated expenses related to future custody proceedings.

The request comes days after a judge dissolved a temporary restraining order Martinez had obtained against Berry but allowed him to retain primary physical custody of their son under a temporary arrangement. The judge has not yet ruled on the attorney fee request.

In his income and expense declaration, Martinez reported an average monthly income of just $776.34, primarily from acting residuals. He also listed estimated monthly expenses of $17,555.99.

The actor reported having $43,206.22 in various bank accounts and real estate valued at $550,000, which he described as his only significant asset.