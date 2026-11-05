JD Vance Breaks With Trump Over Iran War After Midterm Defeat as His 2028 Ambitions Come Into Focus

Vice President JD Vance has publicly blamed President Donald Trump's war with Iran for the Republican Party's crushing midterm election defeat, highlighting a growing political divide over the administration's military campaign.

In a post on X on Wednesday, November 4, Vance declared that "the reason we lost is the war," arguing that Republicans needed to acknowledge voters' frustration with the conflict if they hoped to win back their support.

Democrats won control of both the House and Senate in Tuesday's elections, delivering a major setback to Trump's administration.

Vance's blunt assessment has also drawn attention to his potential 2028 presidential ambitions, as he positions himself as a possible successor to Trump within the Republican Party.