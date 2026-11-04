House Speaker Mike Johnson Rules Out Another Leadership Bid Despite Vowing Republicans Will 'Keep Fighting' After Midterm Losses

House Speaker Mike Johnson will not seek to become House minority leader in the next Congress after Republicans lost control of both chambers in the November 3 midterm elections, clearing the way for a leadership battle between two prominent GOP lawmakers.

Johnson informed staff members of his decision during a call Wednesday, November 4, according to people familiar with the conversation.

The Louisiana Republican is expected to keep his House seat after winning reelection, but he will leave the party's leadership ranks when Democrats take control of the chamber in January.

The decision comes just weeks after Johnson publicly said he expected Republicans to ask him to continue leading the conference even if they lost their House majority.

His withdrawal now leaves House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan competing for the top Republican position.