Martha Stewart Blames Craig Melvin for Controversial 'Homeless' Halloween Costume After She Received Intense Backlash

Stewart traced the problem back to an October 30 appearance on Today, where she joined Melvin for a Halloween-themed cake-decorating segment.

Melvin, who was dressed as rapper Snoop Dogg, accidentally spilled chocolate ganache on her clothing during the broadcast.

Recalling the incident at the Florida event, Stewart explained that she had intended to wear the sweater to a party that evening.

"He spilled chocolate all over my sweater, which I was gonna wear on Halloween night," she told the audience, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Stewart said she did not notice the extent of the damage until she picked up the garment before heading out.

"Oh God, it's so dirty, I only have 10 minutes to get dressed for this Halloween party," she recalled thinking.

With little time to spare, she decided to put together a costume using clothes she already had.

"The easiest costume was to get dressed up as, you know, a bum," Stewart said. She added that after looking at herself, she thought she resembled someone who was hungry and homeless. She then made a sign reading "I'm hungry."