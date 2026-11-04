Jon Gosselin Claims He Was 'Cut Out' of His Kids' Lives by Ex-Wife Kate — and Admits He Wouldn't Even Recognize His Twin Daughters on the Street

Hannah eventually broke away from her mom and moved in with Jon in 2018. Later that year, the former IT worker gained custody of Collin after Kate had him sent away to a mental institution in 2016, claiming he had behavioral issues.

Collin has since spoken out numerous times and has written in his memoir about years of alleged physical and emotional abuse at the hands of his mom.

Jon reflected on how Kate allegedly manipulated Collin into thinking his dad wanted nothing to do with him.

"And just like Kate told Collin I don't want to see him, and Kate in court told me that Colin doesn't want to see me, and then I didn't hear from him for five years, you know," he shared. "I believe that's exactly what she said to Maddie and Cara, and that's their mother, and they believed her, and that was it."

"And the same thing with the other four," he added.