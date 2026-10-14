Collin Gosselin Recalls 'Crying Loudly' and Being Forced to Urinate on Himself in New Book — as He Accuses Mom Kate of Locking Him in Basement for 2 Years

In his new memoir, In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood, he claimed she would "slap" him and lock him in a basement.

Collin Gosselin accused his mother, Kate , of subjecting him to physical and verbal abuse as a child, RadarOnline.com can report.

"This was routine," he said. "Just another method of correction, repeated often enough that pain stopped feeling like a warning and started feeling like the cost of being noticed at all."

"I learned early that my mom's anger didn't stop at words," he wrote. "She would always stretch her fingers outward and hit us with the palm of her hand. Right across the cheekbone. Quick, decisive, meant to correct."

Collin admitted he wasn't a perfectly behaved child and sometimes acted out because he did not want to film their hit TLC show. Over time, he claimed he was treated differently from his siblings and often felt "one mistake away from losing whatever little ground I had."

During that time, Collin, one of the couple's sextuplets, alleged that his mother would slap his face and yank his ear if he didn't act the way she wanted in front of the cameras.

Kate , 51, divorced husband Jon Gosselin , 49, in 2009, causing the show to continue on as Kate Plus 8.

Collin was only 9 when he began experiencing extreme levels of neglect, according to his book.

When he was 9, Collin claimed Kate moved him into the unfinished part of the basement, away from his brothers Aaden and Joel, forcing him to sleep on an air mattress in what seemed like a storage closet.

“Suddenly I was separated and moved out of sight,” he said. “For me, it was a message: My place in the house wasn’t fixed, and it could always get worse.”

Collin claimed that a Children and Youth Services investigation was sparked after a teacher discovered his injured ear, but when they showed up at the home, he said he was fine out of fear of retaliation.

Kate pulled him out of school temporarily and took his toys away, boarding up his mattress with a wall in what felt like a "small holding cell." Cameras were installed to monitor him, which he alleged he had to use to contact Kate to go to the bathroom. In one instance, no one responded to him despite "crying" for help. He was eventually forced to urinate on himself.

"I remember the shame more than anything," he said.

He also claimed that he was forced to eat alone, without his siblings, before being locked up again.

"I felt like a ghost who had missed his own life," he explained.