EXCLUSIVE: Outrage Grows as Suicide Threat Celebrity Still Cannot Be Named Over Abuse Allegations

Fury has erupted after a household-name celebrity accused of sexual wrongdoing by multiple women was allowed to remain anonymous, despite a High Court judge throwing out his attempt to prevent the allegations from being published. RadarOnline.com can reveal more than 30 women have provided first-hand accounts of alleged sexual wrongdoing by the well-known man, identified only as PPT, with more than 100 people interviewed by ITN and the Guardian in Britain.

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Hospitalized Star Denies Exploitation Claims

Source: Unsplash.com The accused man, identified only as 'PPT', strongly denied all allegations.

The celebrity, who is currently in hospital, denies the allegations, which concern alleged inappropriate and exploitative sexual activities involving multiple young women. And the well-known individual – accused of "inappropriate and exploitative sexual activities" with multiple young women – still cannot be named in case he appeals. The ruling has sparked fierce criticism from press freedom campaigners and lawyers, who warned allowing individuals to use threats of suicide to prevent damaging allegations from being reported could have a chilling effect on journalism. One press freedom campaigner told us: "There is considerable outrage that, despite more than 30 women reportedly providing first-hand accounts, the public is still being kept in the dark about the identity of the individual involved. "The concern is that the mere threat of legal action, backed by claims about the consequences of publication, could leave journalists increasingly reluctant to investigate allegations involving powerful people. "For the women who have come forward, it must be deeply frustrating to see the identity of the individual remain protected while their accounts are at the centre of such a significant legal battle. "The judgment may have rejected the injunction, but the continued anonymity means the public interest questions surrounding this case are far from resolved."

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Injunction Rejected, Anonymity Extended

Source: Unsplash.com Public fury erupted after a famous celebrity faced multiple sexual wrongdoing claims.

The man had sought a permanent injunction against ITN and Guardian News and Media, arguing publication could have a potentially fatal impact. His lawyers told the court he had threatened to take his own life if the allegations became public, following two previous suicide attempts. But Mr Justice Nicklin dismissed the application in the UK, ruling the arguments did not provide a proper legal basis for preventing publication. He said: "Those statements must be taken seriously. They do not, however, establish that suicide is inevitable. The risk is capable of being reduced through treatment." Despite rejecting the injunction, the judge ruled the celebrity would remain anonymous while the period allowed for an appeal remained open and pending its determination. The court also made clear it had not decided whether the allegations were true.

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Free Speech Experts Warn Of Chilling Precedent

Source: @satinderdhillon1/Instagram Lawyer Mark Stephens argued the defense overreached by attempting complete censorship.

The outcome has prompted concern among free speech advocates, who believe preventing publication in such circumstances could have made it significantly harder for journalists to investigate allegations against powerful figures. Lawyer Mark Stephens, of Howard Kennedy, said of the celebrity: "He and his lawyers have over-reached because there are steps that can be taken to resolve his situation which are short of censorship." Press freedom campaigner Ian Hislop, who runs the satirical magazine Private Eye in the UK, warned allowing the injunction could have established a dangerous precedent for the media. He said: "I can imagine almost anyone contacted on any story would say this impacted their mental health very badly and could result in them becoming suicidal. And I think it would have a chilling effect on all journalism." Criminal defense lawyer Marcus Johnstone also questioned the implications of allowing suicide threats to become grounds for stopping reporting. He said: "If anybody accused of an offence could say, 'I'm at risk of suicide therefore nobody's allowed to report on this,' then where do you draw the line?"

Defense Appeals Suicide Risk Vs. Media Freedom

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Source: MEGA A High Court judge rejected the celebrity's bid to block publication.