EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Lindsay Clancy Murder Conviction Would Be 'Extraordinarily Difficult,' Lawyer Claims — as Decision on Accused Killer Mom's Retrial Delayed Yet Again

Clancy was back in court this week for yet another hearing, as prosecutors and defense attorneys argued over a possible retrial.

The 36-year-old has confessed to killing her three young children – Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and 8-month-old Callan – but her lawyer argued that she was in the throes of postpartum psychosis at the time and was overmedicated.

Eleven jurors agreed, while one lone holdout refused to accept that excuse and deadlocked the jury, leading to the mistrial. Almost immediately after the judge reluctantly made his ruling, questions were raised about a retrial.