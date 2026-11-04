EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Lindsay Clancy Murder Conviction Would Be 'Extraordinarily Difficult,' Lawyer Claims — as Decision on Accused Killer Mom's Retrial Delayed Yet Again
Nov. 4 2026, Published 3:25 p.m. ET
Prosecutors still haven't announced if they plan to retry Lindsay Clancy, RadarOnline.com can report, after the Massachusetts mother's murder case ended in a mistrial.
However, one prominent legal analyst has suggested they might as well not waste their time, or anyone else's, on what she considers a lost cause.
Lindsay Clancy Returns to Court
Clancy was back in court this week for yet another hearing, as prosecutors and defense attorneys argued over a possible retrial.
The 36-year-old has confessed to killing her three young children – Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and 8-month-old Callan – but her lawyer argued that she was in the throes of postpartum psychosis at the time and was overmedicated.
Eleven jurors agreed, while one lone holdout refused to accept that excuse and deadlocked the jury, leading to the mistrial. Almost immediately after the judge reluctantly made his ruling, questions were raised about a retrial.
'No Easy Path' to Conviction of Lindsay Clancy
At a hearing on Monday, Nov. 2, Judge William Sullivan suggested a retrial would likely not come until next March at the earliest, but legal analyst and trial attorney Shari Karney wasn't certain it was worth it.
"After the jury reportedly stood 11–1 against the prosecution, prosecutors have to ask themselves whether putting the family, the court, and the public through another murder trial will produce a different result," Karney told Radar. "An 11–1 jury against the prosecution isn’t a warning sign, it’s a flashing red light."
She elaborated, "I believe a murder conviction would be extraordinarily difficult. Even with a different jury, I don’t see an easy path to a murder conviction."
'Double Jeopardy' Could Spare Lindsay Clancy
Reddington's most recent attempt to have the case dropped saw him argue a double jeopardy motion that Clancy can't be tried for the murders twice.
That's a strategy Karney said could work.
"Does the procedural history now create a double-jeopardy argument? That is a question the defense will undoubtedly examine closely," she told Radar. "The real question isn’t simply whether prosecutors can retry Lindsay Clancy. It’s whether they should."
Lindsay Clancy on Suicide Watch
In the meantime, Clancy, who is paralyzed from the waist down after a failed suicide attempt, is under 24/7 suicide watch at Tewksbury Hospital, a state psychiatric facility.
"She's not a happy person, obviously," her lawyer, Kevin Reddington told a publication. "She's living in her own tragic world. It's constant. She's a very sad person and understandably so, especially even with the paralysis and her life and what she's living with. I hate to say it because she is such a kind and wonderful individual, but that's her life that she’s living."
Reddington said Clancy gets near-daily visits from her parents, who are retired and living in Connecticut, and is aware and thankful for all the support she's been receiving, even as she navigates her depression.
"She's in a hospital for mental care; she's paralyzed, her children are gone, her husband's divorced her, he's now remarried," he said. "She just lives in a state of constant sadness, but she's very resilient and accepting. She just moves forward."