Joe Rogan Trashes Midterm Polls as He Declares Only 'F------ Stupid People' Without Responsibilities Take Part in Them

On a Halloween episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan discussed polling with comedian Francis Foster and commentator Konstantin Kisin.

He said, “Here’s the problem with polls: most people don’t answer polls.”

Expanding on the point, he added, “If somebody calls you up and says, ‘I’d like a few moments of your time to ask you a few questions’ — f--- you! Anybody with a life, anybody that has, like, a family and stuff to do, hobbies they enjoy, friends they want to hang out with, they don’t sit around answering some f----- poll. So you’re literally getting the opinion of people so f----- stupid they answer polls.”

That is the most intelligent group on Earth, the ‘about 1 percent,’ the one percent that will not answer polls," he said.

He also questioned how percentages should be read, “If there’s an issue like 49 percent agree, that means that less than half of the people that are so f------ stupid they’re answering polls agree with you. That’s not good.”