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Home > News > Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan Trashes Midterm Polls as He Declares Only 'F------ Stupid People' Without Responsibilities Take Part in Them

Joe Rogan suggested most people with families, hobbies and social lives refuse to answer polls.
Source: MEGA

Joe Rogan suggested most people with families, hobbies and social lives refuse to answer polls.

Nov. 4 2026, Published 3:05 p.m. ET

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Joe Rogan attacked the reliability of political polling just before the midterm elections – and took a brutal jab at those who participate in them.

During an episode of his popular podcast, Rogan argued that most people don’t answer political polls and questioned whether the surveys could accurately reflect public opinion, RadarOnline can report.

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'Most People Don't Answer Polls'

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Rogan called people who don't answer poll calls 'intelligent.'
Source: UNSPLASH

Rogan called people who don't answer poll calls 'intelligent.'

On a Halloween episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan discussed polling with comedian Francis Foster and commentator Konstantin Kisin.

He said, “Here’s the problem with polls: most people don’t answer polls.”

Expanding on the point, he added, “If somebody calls you up and says, ‘I’d like a few moments of your time to ask you a few questions’ — f--- you! Anybody with a life, anybody that has, like, a family and stuff to do, hobbies they enjoy, friends they want to hang out with, they don’t sit around answering some f----- poll. So you’re literally getting the opinion of people so f----- stupid they answer polls.”

That is the most intelligent group on Earth, the ‘about 1 percent,’ the one percent that will not answer polls," he said.

He also questioned how percentages should be read, “If there’s an issue like 49 percent agree, that means that less than half of the people that are so f------ stupid they’re answering polls agree with you. That’s not good.”

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The 1 Percent

Joe Rogan suggested polls were opinions from 'stupid' people.
Source: MEGA

Joe Rogan suggested polls were opinions from 'stupid' people.

The Independent noted that the “about one percent” figure Rogan referenced from a Pew Research Center survey referred to respondents who participated but left a particular question unanswered, not necessarily people who refused polls entirely.

Rogan’s comments came as polls suggested Republicans faced possible losses in both the House and Senate amid voter frustration over the cost of living and the Iran war.

Days later, the Democrats flipped both the House and the Senate as the midterm votes were tallied.

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Trump Slams Negative Polls

President Trump dismissed negative polls as 'phony' and 'fake.'
Source: MEGA

President Trump dismissed negative polls as 'phony' and 'fake.'

President Donald Trump has repeatedly dismissed negative polls as “phony” and “fake.”

At a South Carolina rally, he criticized an organization he called “Ridgewood Polls,” alleging, “They didn’t do polling. They just made up numbers. They were all made up.”

The Huffington Post reported that Wedgewood Polls had admitted the previous month to using fabricated data.

An Emerson College poll released October 30 put Trump’s approval rating at 37 percent.

MS NOW host Joe Scarborough also questioned polling reliability.

Referring to a Washington Post survey showing a Democrat leading in the Kansas Senate race, he said, “Democrats want to answer pollsters. Republicans don’t. Inconsistencies abound. For now we see through a glass darkly.”

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Nate Silver noted that pollsters are aware they underestimated Trump’s support in the past.
Source: UNSPLASH

Nate Silver noted that pollsters are aware they underestimated Trump’s support in the past.

Nate Silver, founder of FiveThirtyEight, has acknowledged that polls underestimated Trump’s popularity in the past.

In a New York Times interview, Silver said, “I think every pollster is aware that polls missed low on Donald Trump in 2016, 2020 and 2024,” and noted that the industry is aware of concerns about undersampling Republicans and higher Democratic response rates.

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