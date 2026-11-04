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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

'Buyer's Remorse': Donald Trump's Enemy Stephen King Takes Brutal Swipe at Prez After Democrats' Midterm Election Victories

Stephen King Mocks Donald Trump After Democrats’ 2026 Midterm Sweep
Source: @ MEGA

Democrats regained control of both the House and Senate in the November 2026 midterm elections.

Nov. 4 2026, Published 3:03 p.m. ET

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Author Stephen King has continued to criticize President Donald Trump, condemning his campaign rhetoric shortly before Democrats scored a sweeping victory in the 2026 midterm elections.

The horror novelist called Trump's warning about a potential Democratic victory and its supposed consequences for national security "garbage" in an October 30 post on X.

His criticism came as the president faced mounting opposition over his political messaging and endorsements.

Democrats subsequently took control of both the House and Senate, defeating several Republican candidates Trump had supported in traditionally conservative states, including Texas, South Carolina, and Kansas.

The results delivered a major setback to the president's political agenda with two years remaining in his second term.

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Stephen King Condemns Trump's Campaign Rhetoric

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Source: @ STEPHEN KING/ X

President Donald Trump urged supporters to “vote like I’m on the ballot.”

King's latest criticism focused on Trump's remarks about Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed during the Michigan campaign.

The president had warned that a Democratic victory would "open the floodgates and invite hordes of jihadis to our shores," prompting the author to publicly condemn his language.

"This is the President of the United States, spewing more garbage," King wrote on X on October 30, according to a report by The Source.

The author also expressed embarrassment over the president's remarks, which targeted El-Sayed and his supporters.

King has frequently used his social media platform to criticize Trump's political positions and public statements. His latest comments added to the longstanding public disagreement between the bestselling novelist and the president.

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Trump Says He Would Have Won in a Landslide

Source: @ DONALD TRUMP/ SOCIAL TRUTH

Stephen King responded that voters had said, “Enough.”

Trump faced questions about his political influence after Republicans suffered significant losses in the November 3 midterm elections.

The president had repeatedly encouraged supporters to vote as though he were personally running, including during campaign appearances in states he had won comfortably in 2024.

However, after Democrats secured control of Congress, Trump suggested his absence from the ballot had contributed to the Republican defeat.

"I wasn't on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!" he wrote on Truth Social.

He subsequently said he was prepared to become a "political pundit" and explain why Republicans had lost.

Trump also indicated that he would accept the election results and work with Democratic lawmakers, although he made clear that he could oppose legislation he disagreed with.

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Democrats Score Historic Midterm Victories

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Source: @ UNSPLASH

King has criticized Trump’s policies and public statements for years on social media.

The election results represented a dramatic shift in Washington, with Democrats taking control of both chambers of Congress.

The party recorded major victories in traditionally Republican territory, including Senate wins in South Carolina, Texas, and Kansas.

In South Carolina, Democrat Annie Andrews defeated Republican Darline Graham in a historic upset.

In Texas, Democrat James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton, while former Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown reclaimed Ohio's Senate seat by defeating Republican Jon Husted.

Democrats also secured significant victories in gubernatorial contests, including Gina Hinojosa's win over incumbent Texas Gov. Greg Abbot.

The scale of the results gave Democrats greater power to challenge Trump's administration through congressional oversight and investigations.

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Source: @ MEGA

Trump’s election strategy relied heavily on his personal popularity to motivate Republican voters and bring them to the polls.

Trump's election strategy had placed considerable emphasis on his personal popularity and ability to bring Republican voters to the polls.

However, the results exposed the difficulties facing his party in maintaining support across traditionally conservative areas.

Economic concerns, the cost of living, and dissatisfaction with the administration's handling of the war with Iran were among the issues identified in post-election reporting as contributing to the Republican losses.

Trump acknowledged that the election had been an interesting experience but continued to defend his political record rather than accept personal responsibility for the outcome.

With Democrats preparing to take control of Congress, the president now faces a considerably more challenging legislative environment during the final two years of his term.

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