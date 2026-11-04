'Buyer's Remorse': Donald Trump's Enemy Stephen King Takes Brutal Swipe at Prez After Democrats' Midterm Election Victories

Author Stephen King has continued to criticize President Donald Trump, condemning his campaign rhetoric shortly before Democrats scored a sweeping victory in the 2026 midterm elections.

The horror novelist called Trump's warning about a potential Democratic victory and its supposed consequences for national security "garbage" in an October 30 post on X.

His criticism came as the president faced mounting opposition over his political messaging and endorsements.

Democrats subsequently took control of both the House and Senate, defeating several Republican candidates Trump had supported in traditionally conservative states, including Texas, South Carolina, and Kansas.

The results delivered a major setback to the president's political agenda with two years remaining in his second term.