Jimmy Kimmel Tells Donald Trump to 'Shut That Ridiculous Mouth' And Stop Making Excuses Over Midterms Debacle

RadarOnline.com can reveal the chat show host, 58, took aim at the commander-in-chief's attempts to deflect the blame for GOP’s defeat during his opening monologue on Wednesday night’s show .

Jimmy Kimmel has told Donald Trump to "shut up" with his Midterms excuses in his latest rant at the president.

He said: “And, in the face of defeat, he is doing what he does best, blaming everyone other than him.

"He absolved himself of all responsibility. He wrote, 'I wasn't on the ballot. And if I was, we would have won in a landslide.' Oh, shut up. Just shut up, please."

Kimmel's comments sparked huge cheers from his studio audience, before the comedian then doubled down on his criticism of Trump.

He said: "I mean, give us a break for one day and shut that ridiculous mouth.

"Did you ever learn anything about manners or sportsmanship or simple common decency? Nothing is ever your fault."