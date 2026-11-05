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Home > News > Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel Tells Donald Trump to 'Shut That Ridiculous Mouth' And Stop Making Excuses Over Midterms Debacle

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Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel has told Donald Trump to stop making excuses for his party's heavy Midterms loss.

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Nov. 5 2026, Published 8:50 a.m. ET

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Jimmy Kimmel has told Donald Trump to "shut up" with his Midterms excuses in his latest rant at the president.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the chat show host, 58, took aim at the commander-in-chief's attempts to deflect the blame for GOP’s defeat during his opening monologue on Wednesday night’s show.

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'You Are Such A Spoiled Child'

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Source: @JIMMYKIMMELLIVE;YOUTUBE

Kimmel took aim at Trump on Wednesday night's show.

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He said: “And, in the face of defeat, he is doing what he does best, blaming everyone other than him.

"He absolved himself of all responsibility. He wrote, 'I wasn't on the ballot. And if I was, we would have won in a landslide.' Oh, shut up. Just shut up, please."

Kimmel's comments sparked huge cheers from his studio audience, before the comedian then doubled down on his criticism of Trump.

He said: "I mean, give us a break for one day and shut that ridiculous mouth.

"Did you ever learn anything about manners or sportsmanship or simple common decency? Nothing is ever your fault."

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'You've Infected Every Nook And Cranny Of Our lives'

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Source: MEGA

Kimmel said Trump's excuses were 'such cr-p.'

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Kimmel then dished out a reality check to the president, highlighting that "every Republican pretty much everywhere, everywhere but the deepest of the deep red sea, lost."

He continued: "That's not because of you? All your big handpicked candidates lost. You picked Darline Graham to run in South Carolina. You ran Thom Tillis out of the Senate. You backed that pathetic Ken Paxton in Texas. You went all in on Vivek Ramaswamy and his disgusting campaign ad. And if you hadn't picked Mr. Charisma J.D. Vance to be your vice president, Republicans would still have that Senate seat they lost in Ohio last night."

Kimmel continued his rant further, blasting Trump's theory that Republicans lost because he wasn't on the ballot as "such cr-p."

He blasted: "You were on the ballot. You're like dog hair. You're on everything.

“You've infected every nook and cranny of our lives.

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Source: @JIMMYKIMMELLIVE;YOUTUBE

Kimmel takes down Trump during opening monolgue.

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'You Divided This Country Like No One Ever Divided It Before'

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Source: MEGA

Kimmel says America 'teamed up' to get rid of Trump.

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"You divided this country like no one ever divided it before.

"The only time you ever brought us together was yesterday when we all teamed up to get rid of you."

The previous night, Kimmel joked the "Red Wedding" has begun after the Democrats took control of both chambers of Congress in the 2026 midterm elections,

He said: "What we do know for sure is that Democrats have officially taken the House. Thanks to President Trump. Blob Vila flipped another House! The blue wave made landfall, and now the Red Wedding begins."

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Source: MEGA

The chat show host enjoyed Trump's defeat.

The Red Wedding is a reference to an infamous Game of Thrones scene where several of the show’s heroes were brutally massacred.

Kimmel then quipped: "It seems to be after all the talk about Nicki Minaj’s --, Jon Husted's a--, the only a-- on Trump’s mind tonight is the one that just got handed to him."

The late-night star also joked: "Word from inside the White House is he's already run out of dipping sauce containers to throw at the television set. Man, oh man, would I hate to be the DoorDash driver who delivers Trump his Papa John's tonight?"

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