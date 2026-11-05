Trump Supporter Actor James Woods Turns on Republicans After Democrats Sweep Midterms: 'Lazy, Worthless'

Actor James Woods aimed at Republican lawmakers after Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress in the 2026 midterm elections, calling out members of his own political camp for their role in the party's defeat.

The outspoken Donald Trump supporter shared his reaction on X on Tuesday, November 3, as election results showed Democrats making major gains across the country.

His message included a pointed reference to Senate Majority Leader John Thune.

"Congratulations to all the Democrat victors tonight, and to all the lazy, worthless Republicans who let it happen," Woods wrote, alongside a photograph of Thune.

The post stood out because Woods has repeatedly defended Trump, even as he has voiced frustration with Republican leadership in Congress.