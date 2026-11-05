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Home > Politics > Megyn Kelly

Megyn Kelly Trashes 'Greedy' Donald Trump for 'Ruining' GOP and Surrounding Himself with 'Grifters'

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Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly has laid into Donald Trump in the wake of his party's disastrous Midterms' results.

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Nov. 5 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Megyn Kelly has blasted Donald Trump for "ruining" the Republican party after the Midterms bloodbath.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the political commentator, 55, also hit out at the president's "greed" and surrounding himself with "gifters" in the wake of the Democrats making history by winning both the House and the Senate.

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'We're No Longer Interested In The Trump Show'

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Source: MEGA

Kelly has had enough of Trump's antics.

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Speaking on her Wednesday night SiriusXM show, Kelly said: "No one had any interest or appetite in anything related to Donald Trump, it was a harbinger of things to come.

"Then they showed up and voted last night, and said the same to him: 'We're no longer interested in the Trump show. We're over the antics, the grift, the making money off of the backs of the American people who just wanted you to help them.'"

She went on to say that Trump's presidency is a "missed opportunity," explaining: "To surround yourself with a field of grifters who want to make money off of the presidency as opposed to serve, be actual public servants in a humble role that was never meant to make someone a million or billionaire.

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'It's A Missed Opportunity'

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Source: MEGA

Kelly said Trump had the 'whole world at his feet.'

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"It's incredibly disheartening, and it's such a missed opportunity. It's such a missed opportunity by this president, who had the world at his feet, in his hands, who had so many of us believing in him."

Despite her seething comments about Trump, Kelly gave some advice to the rest of the MAGA community.

She said: "But the Republicans have an opportunity here... I do believe that this is finally the chance for the Republican Party to not throw away MAGA core ideals, which are good, which are important, and which Trump should be credited for thrusting upon the American people who refused to listen to him, upon the political class which refused to listen to people like the working class suffering, but they need to take the good, discard the bad, and come up with a new way forward.

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'You Can't Ride The Trump Coattails Anymore'

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Source: MEGA

Kelly says GOP should consider finding new leader.

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"And they're going to have to find their own new, charismatic, honest, ethical leader. You can't ride the Trump coattails anymore. They are non-existent. He cannot save you.

Kelly started the episode by referring to Vice President J.D. Vance publicly blaming the Iran war, a fight Trump spearheaded, on why a majority of Americans voted blue.

"You don't have to take my word for it, take the word of his own vice president," Kelly said before reading Vance's lengthy X post that places blame on Trump for the election results.

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picture of jd vance
Source: MEGA

The veep J.D. Vance blame GOP's results on Iran war.

The veep also listed all the other reasons the party lost, appealing to Republican voters to give the party another chance in the future of the MAGA movement.

"The reason we lost is the war. The President himself said so last night," he said.

Vance, 42, sent a strong message to supporters of the Iran war, demanding that they take responsibility for pushing the U.S. to act in the Middle East.

"If you'd like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so," he said.

"Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that's at least honest."

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