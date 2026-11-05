Megyn Kelly Trashes 'Greedy' Donald Trump for 'Ruining' GOP and Surrounding Himself with 'Grifters'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the political commentator, 55, also hit out at the president's "greed" and surrounding himself with "gifters" in the wake of the Democrats making history by winning both the House and the Senate.

Speaking on her Wednesday night SiriusXM show, Kelly said: "No one had any interest or appetite in anything related to Donald Trump, it was a harbinger of things to come.

"Then they showed up and voted last night, and said the same to him: 'We're no longer interested in the Trump show. We're over the antics, the grift, the making money off of the backs of the American people who just wanted you to help them.'"

She went on to say that Trump's presidency is a "missed opportunity," explaining: "To surround yourself with a field of grifters who want to make money off of the presidency as opposed to serve, be actual public servants in a humble role that was never meant to make someone a million or billionaire.