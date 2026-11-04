Trump's Own Son Donald Jr. Joins J.D. Vance in Criticizing Prez's Iran War After Republicans Suffer Midterm Election Defeats
Nov. 4 2026, Published 4:55 p.m. ET
Donald Trump Jr. has joined Vice President J.D. Vance in seemingly blaming his father's ongoing war in Iran for the Republican drubbing at the polls on Tuesday night, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Vance blasted his boss after Democrats took back control of both chambers of Congress.
J.D. Vance Lets Loose on Donald Trump's War in Iran
After an overwhelming defeat, Vance appeared to attempt to distance himself from the lame duck president. In a lengthy social media update, he revealed how he's really felt about Trump's decision to take on Iran, and how that changed the course of the election.
"The reason we lost is the war," Vance posted on X. "The president himself said so last night."
"If you'd like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that's at least honest," he continued. "But everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there."
Donald Trump Jr. Responds to J.D. Vance's Post
While many political pundits were shocked to see Vance call out the president, Trump's son, Don Jr., approved of it as well, retweeting the entire message, while enthusiastically commenting, "Every word of this is..."
The strange sign of approval baffled many of Trump's biggest critics, who wondered if his son actually understood Vance's entire post.
"You actually don’t realize he is distancing himself from your dad, do you?" one person asked.
"He's blaming the war your dad started," a second person added, as a third lashed out, "Dumba-- Jr. doesn't even know Vance is sh---ing on his father."
Another person wrote, "What a betrayal to the father who has done everything for you. J.D. Vance is blaming everything on your father, and you are taking the side of the wrong person. Shame on you."
Donald Trump Lost the Support of His MAGA Male Base
But Vance wasn't the only one among Trump's supposed allies to express surprise at the election results. Former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon, one of the president's most loyal supporters, confessed that Republicans had a historically bad showing Tuesday night, especially among male voters.
Men typically make up one of the strongest MAGA demographics, but Tuesday's elections revealed that loyalty seems to be evaporating. According to NBC News exit polling, male voters were split almost evenly between Republican and Democratic candidates. That's a significant swing from the 2024 presidential elections, which saw Trump win the male vote by a whopping 12 percentage points.
In that race, Trump was able to get 55 percent of male voters, compared with Kamala Harris's 43 percent. The reversal seemed to stun Bannon.
"That can’t be right," he said during the election-night broadcast on Real America's Voice. "That’s a massive problem. That will roll through and have consequences."
Steve Bannon Feared This Exact Scenario
The blue wave was exactly what Bannon warned against in the days leading up to the midterms as he predicted that a Democratic victory could trigger investigations and impeachment efforts against Trump and his allies.
"If we lose the House, it's going to turn the White House to Fort Apache," Bannon said just a few weeks ago. "I think you'll see Bobby Kennedy impeached. I think you'll see Pete Hegseth impeached. I think you'll see subpoenas flying every day."
"They will look to destroy President Trump, and we'll be bogged down for two years."