Trump's Own Son Donald Jr. Joins J.D. Vance in Criticizing Prez's Iran War After Republicans Suffer Midterm Election Defeats

After an overwhelming defeat, Vance appeared to attempt to distance himself from the lame duck president. In a lengthy social media update, he revealed how he's really felt about Trump's decision to take on Iran, and how that changed the course of the election.

"The reason we lost is the war," Vance posted on X. "The president himself said so last night."

"If you'd like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that's at least honest," he continued. "But everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there."