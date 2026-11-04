Influencer, 23, Was 'Fighting for Her Life' in ICU After Contracting 'Terrifying' Brain Infection During Nightmare Vacation

Smith took to her Instagram account to share updates on her stories, saying "I don’t know what happened, like I seriously don’t, I just woke up one day and I just had the worst headache, like I couldn’t even get out of bed."

She said she knew something was off when she had been experiencing symptoms of terrible head pain, sensitivity to light, and slurred speech and vision.

She was rushed to a Bali International Hospital after a villa IV drip failed to alleviate symptoms. Within a few hours, she was given a CT scan and got connected to a new antibiotic drip, which her mother noted "probably saved her life."

Her mother, Cass Smith, got on the first flight possible to Indonesia after she got the news.

"There is nothing more terrifying than knowing your child is fighting for her life in a foreign country and you’re thousands of kilometers away, unable to hold her hand," she said.