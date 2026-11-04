'Texas Is Not for Sale': Senator-Elect James Talarico Slams Elon Musk's $445Million Election Spending After Tesla CEO Mocks GOP Losses With 'Space Lasers' Joke

James Talarico has a message for Elon Musk after defeating Republican Ken Paxton in the Texas Senate race: the state's voters cannot be bought.

The Democratic senator-elect criticized the billionaire's extensive political spending after winning the November 3 midterm election.

Musk contributed at least $445.77 million to Republican-aligned political groups during the 2026 election cycle, according to campaign finance figures analyzed by The Guardian.

Musk responded to the Republican defeats with a sarcastic post on X, joking about his supposed "election-interfering space lasers."

His comments came as Democrats scored major victories across the country, including flipping Texas' Senate seat and winning the governor's race.