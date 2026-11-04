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Home > Politics > Elon Musk

'Texas Is Not for Sale': Senator-Elect James Talarico Slams Elon Musk's $445Million Election Spending After Tesla CEO Mocks GOP Losses With 'Space Lasers' Joke

James Talarico said his Texas Senate win sent a clear message to Elon Musk: “Texas is not for sale”
Source: MEGA

James Talarico said his Texas Senate win sent a clear message to Elon Musk: “Texas is not for sale”

Nov. 4 2026, Published 4:14 p.m. ET

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James Talarico has a message for Elon Musk after defeating Republican Ken Paxton in the Texas Senate race: the state's voters cannot be bought.

The Democratic senator-elect criticized the billionaire's extensive political spending after winning the November 3 midterm election.

Musk contributed at least $445.77 million to Republican-aligned political groups during the 2026 election cycle, according to campaign finance figures analyzed by The Guardian.

Musk responded to the Republican defeats with a sarcastic post on X, joking about his supposed "election-interfering space lasers."

His comments came as Democrats scored major victories across the country, including flipping Texas' Senate seat and winning the governor's race.

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James Talarico Tells Elon Musk That 'Texas Is Not for Sale'

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Musk spent around $445 million supporting Republican candidates in the midterms, much of it aimed at Texas
Source: MEGA

Musk spent around $445 million supporting Republican candidates in the midterms, much of it aimed at Texas

During an appearance on CBS Mornings on November 4, Talarico addressed Musk's financial involvement in the Texas Senate contest.

"The people of Texas delivered a crystal-clear message to the world's first trillionaire: Texas is not for sale," he said.

The newly elected senator added, "The power in this state, in this country, belongs to the people and we've got to make sure it stays that way."

Talarico also suggested that Musk's political involvement was connected to his business interests in Texas, including access to land, water and public funding for data centers.

The comments reflected concerns he had raised throughout his campaign about the influence of wealthy donors on state politics.

His victory over Paxton was particularly significant for Democrats. Talarico became the first Democrat to win a Texas Senate seat since 1988, ending a decades-long losing streak in one of the country's most Republican-leaning states.

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Elon Musk Spent More Than $445 Million Supporting Republicans

After the losses, Musk joked on X, “Guess my election-interfering space lasers didn’t work this time”
Source: MEGA

After the losses, Musk joked on X, “Guess my election-interfering space lasers didn’t work this time”

Musk's financial involvement went well beyond the Texas contest.

According to The Guardian's analysis of Federal Election Commission records, he contributed at least $445.77 million to Republican-aligned political organizations by October 29, making him the largest individual political donor in modern U.S. election history.

His contributions included $216 million to America PAC, the super PAC he founded, and $168 million to the Senate Leadership Fund, which supports Republican Senate candidates.

The latter organization directed substantial funding toward Texas PAC, a group created to support Paxton's campaign. Musk also contributed $10 million through his trust to Lone Star Liberty PAC, another organization backing the Republican candidate.

The scale of the spending made the Texas contest one of the most expensive Senate races in the country. However, the financial support failed to prevent Paxton's defeat.

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Musk's Political Groups Targeted Talarico With Attack Ads

Talarico beat Ken Paxton to become the first Democrat elected to the U.S. Senate from Texas in decades
Source: MEGA

Talarico beat Ken Paxton to become the first Democrat elected to the U.S. Senate from Texas in decades

Musk's influence was also felt through political advertising. America PAC spent approximately $28 million on material targeting Talarico, according to The Guardian's analysis.

Much of the messaging focused on transgender-related issues, including advertisements accusing the Democrat of supporting policies that would allow minors to transition without parental consent.

One advertisement reportedly received more than 10 million views over eight days.

Musk also amplified the criticism on X, writing, "Talarico wants to trans your kids and destroy the border."

Talarico had challenged the billionaire's involvement well before Election Day. During an October 23 rally at the University of Texas at Austin, he accused Musk of trying to purchase political influence in the state.

"Elon Musk is trying to buy the Senate seat," he told supporters.

The Democrat also questioned the billionaire's interest in Texas' natural resources and public finances.

"Elon Musk wants our land. He wants our water. He wants our tax dollars. He wants his very own personal United States senator," Talarico said.

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He said Musk wanted a senator who would do his bidding on land, water, and tax dollars
Source: MEGA

He said Musk wanted a senator who would do his bidding on land, water, and tax dollars

Musk appeared to acknowledge the Republican setbacks with a sarcastic post on X early November 4.

"Guess my election-interfering space lasers didn't work this time 🤷‍♂️," he wrote.

The remark came after Democrats made substantial gains in the midterm elections, including Talarico's victory over Paxton.

Musk also posted, "Data centers in space looking pretty appealing right now," referencing another significant Democratic victory in Texas.

Democrat Gina Hinojosa defeated Republican incumbent Greg Abbott in the governor's race, ending more than three decades of Republican control of the office.

Talarico celebrated his Senate victory by pointing to the financial imbalance in the contest and the support he received from voters.

"We just proved that all the money in the world is no match for the people of Texas," he told supporters.

His victory also gave Democrats their first Texas Senate win since 1988, making the state's election results a major setback for the Republican candidates Musk had spent hundreds of millions of dollars supporting.

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