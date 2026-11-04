'Star Trek' Icon Walter Koenig's Cause of Death Revealed After Sci-Fi Actor's Passing Aged 90

"Walter’s legacy extends far beyond the screen. Through countless convention appearances and interactions with fans, he shared his kindness, wit, and appreciation with everyone fortunate enough to meet him," the statement noted. "He understood what Star Trek meant to people and embraced the community that grew around it."

Following the news of his death, Walter's former co-stars and the only two living members of Star Trek: The Original Series, William Shatner and George Takei, paid touching tributes.

Takei, who played fellow crew member Hikaru Sulu, penned: "Walter and I met on the bridge of the Enterprise in the 1960s, and we stayed friends for nearly six decades.

"When Brad and I married in 2008, Walter stood beside us as our best man. Just last month, on Sept. 14, he turned 90, on the same day Brad and I celebrated our 18th wedding anniversary. I will always treasure that he and I shared that date," he continued. "Walter was more than Chekov. He was a writer, a teacher, a thoughtful man, and a loyal friend. To the fans who loved him for so many years, thank you. He loved you too."