'Star Trek' Icon Walter Koenig's Cause of Death Revealed After Sci-Fi Actor's Passing Aged 90
Nov. 4 2026, Published 4:10 p.m. ET
Star Trek icon Walter Koenig’s cause of death has been revealed after his death at 90, RadarOnline.com can report.
According to his death certificate, Koenig died from cardiopulmonary arrest – also known as sudden cardiac arrest, when a person's heart stops beating.
Laid to Rest in Same Cemetery as Late Son
The document also revealed chronic diastolic congestive heart failure was an underlying cause, and acute renal failure was listed as a significant contributing condition, per TMZ.
Hollywood Forever Cemetery – the same cemetery Koenig's late son, Andrew, was laid to rest after he died by suicide in 2010 at age 41 – is listed as the TV icon's place of final resting place.
'Optimism, Humor and Adventurous Spirit' Saluted By Family
Koenig’s death was announced on October 26 by his representatives.
"Today we mourn the passing of Walter Koenig, whose talent, warmth, and unforgettable performances left a lasting mark on generations of fans around the world," the statement read. "Best known for his iconic role as Pavel Chekov in Star Trek: The Original Series, Walter helped inspire audiences with his optimism, humor, and adventurous spirit."
"Beyond Star Trek, his long and distinguished career showcased his versatility as an actor and his genuine love for his craft," the statement continued. "His remarkable talent continued to shine in his later years, most recently with his performance in the short film Mr. Fleischmann, for which he received the Platinum Award for Best Actor at the 2026 Independent Shorts Awards – a fitting recognition of a lifetime devoted to his craft.
'We Stayed Friends for Nearly Six Decades'
"Walter’s legacy extends far beyond the screen. Through countless convention appearances and interactions with fans, he shared his kindness, wit, and appreciation with everyone fortunate enough to meet him," the statement noted. "He understood what Star Trek meant to people and embraced the community that grew around it."
Following the news of his death, Walter's former co-stars and the only two living members of Star Trek: The Original Series, William Shatner and George Takei, paid touching tributes.
Takei, who played fellow crew member Hikaru Sulu, penned: "Walter and I met on the bridge of the Enterprise in the 1960s, and we stayed friends for nearly six decades.
"When Brad and I married in 2008, Walter stood beside us as our best man. Just last month, on Sept. 14, he turned 90, on the same day Brad and I celebrated our 18th wedding anniversary. I will always treasure that he and I shared that date," he continued. "Walter was more than Chekov. He was a writer, a teacher, a thoughtful man, and a loyal friend. To the fans who loved him for so many years, thank you. He loved you too."
Shatner said that while he and Walter "did not know each other well away from the set," he was still "deeply saddened" to learn of his passing.
"What I observed, and what so many fans have expressed over the years, was a man who genuinely loved the Star Trek community," he explained. "At conventions, Walter was rarely content to remain behind a signing table. He preferred to be among the people who had kept Star Trek alive for so many decades. That kind of genuine connection is rare, and it will be remembered by everyone who came into contact with him."