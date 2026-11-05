EXCLUSIVE: Inside Cindy Crawford's Heartbreak After Son Presley's Death

"I faced what I had been running from, and somewhere in all of it, I started finding my way back to myself," he wrote, adding: "We shall see... Praying it's the last time..."

Yet six months later, he was desperately seeking help again.

At 10 p.m. on Sept. 19, a law enforcement source told NBC News, the 27-year-old son of supermodel Cindy Crawford, 60, and Casamigos tequila cofounder Rande Gerber, 64, checked into Resolutions Living, a sober-living residence in Santa Monica, Calif.

The next morning, however, he was found unresponsive in his bedroom and "cold to the touch," per law enforcement. At 9:35 a.m. on Sept. 20, emergency dispatch audio referenced both "cardiac arrest" and an "overdose."

Presley was pronounced dead 10 minutes later.

The official cause of death has not been determined as the medical examiner awaits toxicology results, though authorities are investigating it as a suspected overdose and have said there is no indication of foul play.

Still, questions are mounting over what happened during the troubled model's final hours – including why he was admitted to a structured recovery residence rather than sent to detox.

A TMZ report claimed people who'd had contact with Gerber in his final hours said he looked like he was under the influence when he arrived.

And his devastated family is struggling to comprehend the loss.

"Cindy is in absolute shock. She and Rande are going through h--l right now," as is their daughter, Kaia Gerber, 25, a source told RadarOnline.com. "Cindy's kids are everything to her. Losing a child is truly her worst nightmare."