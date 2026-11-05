EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Reveals Emotional Struggles After Royal Exit
Nov. 5 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Prince Harry admits to suffering emotional turbulence after leaving his luxe life in England in late 2019 and moving to Canada with wife Duchess Meghan Markle and young son Archie, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Being in Canada, away from the stressful environment where presumably my body was just pumped full of adrenaline, within two or three days, I experienced this adrenaline crash, something that I'd never experienced before," recounted the Duke of Sussex, 42.
Harry Reveals Struggles Before Royal Exit
He continued: "It was as if I needed stress in order to get the adrenaline to make my brain function because I became useless around the house. I actually slipped into depression for about two weeks, and I felt like I couldn't function without adrenaline."
Harry explained the move was meant "to get some space away from everything just to be able to think."
But months later, he and former Suits star Markle, 45, announced they were stepping back from their roles as senior working members of the British royal family.
After making California their home in 2020, the couple recently moved back to the U.K. with Archie, now 7, and daughter Lilibet, 5.
Harry Reveals Heartbreaking Diana Grief
The initial move from his birth country came after years of grappling with the grief of losing his beloved mother, Princess Diana, in a 1997 car crash in Paris when he was just 12 years old.
"For 15, 20 years, when I was being asked, 'Are you OK?' My response was, 'I'm fine.' It was numbness, emotional shutdown," Harry shared. "And without knowing it, adrenaline was pushing me, was driving me."
He also confessed that for years, he had difficulty accepting that his mother was gone and explained: "I believed that she had created this exit to get away from all the things that were destroying her life and that she was gonna reenter the fray in some disguise."
Harry Reveals Guilt Over Happiness
Harry also acknowledged that he previously felt "disloyal" for being "joyful" without his mother.
"I felt like I had to be sad and I had to be emotionally numb in order to prove to her that I missed her," he said. "But the reality is... she just wanted me to be happy."