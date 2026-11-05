EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Reveals Emotional Struggles After Royal Exit

He continued: "It was as if I needed stress in order to get the adrenaline to make my brain function because I became useless around the house. I actually slipped into depression for about two weeks, and I felt like I couldn't function without adrenaline."

Harry explained the move was meant "to get some space away from everything just to be able to think."

But months later, he and former Suits star Markle, 45, announced they were stepping back from their roles as senior working members of the British royal family.

After making California their home in 2020, the couple recently moved back to the U.K. with Archie, now 7, and daughter Lilibet, 5.