EXCLUSIVE: Celine Dion 'Faces Fresh Concerns Over Concert Comeback'
Nov. 5 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Singer Céline Dion's return to performing after being diagnosed with stiff person syndrome has left medical professionals amazed – but a tumble during her Paris comeback has reminded fans just how fragile her recovery remains, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Céline's Onstage Tumble Sparks Concern
The 58-year-old superstar lost her balance onstage during an energetic dance move and landed on her bottom – but appeared to recover quickly.
"Céline has fought for every inch of this," said a source, pointing out her years of medical treatment, rehabilitation and extraordinary determination. "People forget how seriously ill she was."
Céline Refuses to Surrender Hope
Stiff person syndrome has no known cure, and performing again doesn't mean her medical struggles are over.
"She still has difficult days," added the insider. "But she refuses to surrender her life to this illness."
Dion revealed her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis in 2022, which is a rare neurological disorder causing painful muscle spasms and affecting mobility.