EXCLUSIVE: Celine Dion 'Faces Fresh Concerns Over Concert Comeback'

Singer Céline Dion 's return to performing after being diagnosed with stiff person syndrome has left medical professionals amazed – but a tumble during her Paris comeback has reminded fans just how fragile her recovery remains, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Céline Dion lost her balance during a dance move at her Paris comeback performance but quickly recovered.

The 58-year-old superstar lost her balance onstage during an energetic dance move and landed on her bottom – but appeared to recover quickly.

"Céline has fought for every inch of this," said a source, pointing out her years of medical treatment, rehabilitation and extraordinary determination. "People forget how seriously ill she was."