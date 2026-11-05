EXCLUSIVE: Kate Gosselin Hit With Fresh 'Abuse' Allegations From Estranged Son Collin

"My whole life that I lived was a lie. All the things you see on TV, lies," he said.

Collin's parents, Jon and Kate – who split in a nasty 2009 divorce after a decade of marriage – are parents of twin daughters Mady and Cara, 26, and sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel and Leah.

The clan starred on Jon & Kate Plus 8 on TLC from 2007 through 2009. The show was renamed Kate Plus 8 after the couple split and aired from 2010 through 2017.

According to Collin, the alleged abuse began when he started pushing back during filming.

"We were redoing takes, it was like, 'Cry a little harder, laugh a little louder,' and that's what caused me to say I don't want to be a part of this machine anymore," shared Collin, who claimed the situation worsened after his parents' bust-up.