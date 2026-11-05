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EXCLUSIVE: Kate Gosselin Hit With Fresh 'Abuse' Allegations From Estranged Son Collin

Kate Gosselin denies Collin's abuse allegations as 'unfounded' and says doctors recommended institutionalizing him for safety.
Source: MEGA

Kate Gosselin faces renewed allegations from her estranged son, Collin, amid their family rift.

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Nov. 5 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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Collin Gosselin is detailing the alleged abuse he claims to have suffered from his mother, Kate Gosselin – and said the shocking acts began during the filming of his family's reality show, Jon & Kate Plus 8, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Now 22, Collin spoke out following the release of his memoir, In the Shadow of Eight.

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Collin Exposes Alleged Reality TV Lies

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Collin Gosselin claims alleged abuse by Kate Gosselin began during filming of 'Jon & Kate Plus 8.'
Source: COLLINGOSSELIN1/INSTAGRAM

Collin Gosselin claims alleged abuse by Kate Gosselin began during filming of 'Jon & Kate Plus 8.'

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"My whole life that I lived was a lie. All the things you see on TV, lies," he said.

Collin's parents, Jon and Kate – who split in a nasty 2009 divorce after a decade of marriage – are parents of twin daughters Mady and Cara, 26, and sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel and Leah.

The clan starred on Jon & Kate Plus 8 on TLC from 2007 through 2009. The show was renamed Kate Plus 8 after the couple split and aired from 2010 through 2017.

According to Collin, the alleged abuse began when he started pushing back during filming.

"We were redoing takes, it was like, 'Cry a little harder, laugh a little louder,' and that's what caused me to say I don't want to be a part of this machine anymore," shared Collin, who claimed the situation worsened after his parents' bust-up.

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Collin Details Disturbing Abuse Allegations

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The former TLC star alleges his mother pulled him by his earlobe, leaving it purple and swollen.
Source: @COLLINGOSSELIN1/INSTAGRAM

The former TLC star alleges his mother pulled him by his earlobe, leaving it purple and swollen.

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"My mom had pulled me out of my room by my earlobe, and my ear was purple and swollen," he said, describing one instance of alleged abuse.

"My teacher saw it. I went and talked to my guidance counselor and told them about it. And my mom was not very happy that I spoke about that."

Collin – who's estranged from Kate and most of his siblings – also claims that his mother zip-tied his hands and feet together before he was eventually removed from the home and placed in an institution, where he had no contact with family and was put on medication.

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Kate Denies Collin's Shocking Abuse Allegations

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Kate Gosselin denies Collin's abuse allegations as 'unfounded' and says doctors recommended institutionalizing him for safety.
Source: KATEPLUSMY8,COLLINGOSSELIN1/INSTAGRAM

Kate Gosselin denies Collin's abuse allegations as 'unfounded' and says doctors recommended institutionalizing him for safety.

"I was told this is for your own good," said Collin, who believes it was actually done because he "threatened" his mom's profitable "image."

However, Kate – who calls the abuse allegations "unfounded" – has insisted she institutionalized Collin for the safety of himself and the family at the suggestion of doctors and calls him a "very troubled young man."

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