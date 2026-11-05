EXCLUSIVE: Julia Roberts 'Upset' by Michael Douglas' Memoir
Nov. 5 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Julia Roberts is furious with Michael Douglas after his memoir, One Helluva Ride, resurrected an embarrassing incident in 1990 when the drunken dad flipped out after seeing her with an arm draped around his then-teenage son Cameron Douglas, sources told RadarOnline.com.
Julia Mortified by Michael's Allegations
"Julia is mortified," an insider said. "Michael has made her sound creepy around a 13-year-old boy. That is an incredibly damaging suggestion, especially when the only account comes from a man who admits he was drunk."
Michael, 82, recounted shouting at her, "Take your hands off my son and take that Golden Globe and stick it where the sun don't shine."
He acknowledged regretting the outburst and apologizing to the Pretty Woman beauty, 59.
Julia Furious Over Resurfaced Story
But the source said: "Julia thought this was buried forever.
"She's angry, embarrassed and wondering why he needed to tell this story at all."