EXCLUSIVE: Julia Roberts 'Upset' by Michael Douglas' Memoir

"Julia is mortified," an insider said. "Michael has made her sound creepy around a 13-year-old boy. That is an incredibly damaging suggestion, especially when the only account comes from a man who admits he was drunk."

Michael, 82, recounted shouting at her, "Take your hands off my son and take that Golden Globe and stick it where the sun don't shine."

He acknowledged regretting the outburst and apologizing to the Pretty Woman beauty, 59.