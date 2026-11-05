EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Face Claims of Friendship Rift
Nov. 5 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Ben Affleck might be Hollywood's most eligible divorced bachelor – but sources said no one should expect best friend Matt Damon to help him find wife No. 3, RadarOnline.com.
Matt Refuses to Play Matchmaker
Ben happily played third wheel in L.A. alongside Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, at the Animals premiere – but sources said Damon has one strict rule: No matchmaking.
"Matt loves Ben, but he likes his female friends too much to set them up with him," said a source. "He wants to keep those friendships."
Ben's Divorce History Raises Concerns
Damon and Barroso have been happily married since 2005.
Affleck, meanwhile, has endured two very public divorces – from Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez.
"Matt knows plenty of beautiful, successful single women," said the source. "But he's not handing over their phone numbers. He's watched Ben fall in love, get married and get divorced. Twice."