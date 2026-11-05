Inside Aaron Carter's Sad Spiral Before His Tragic Death at 34: Drug Use, 'Anger' and PTSD

Carter struggled with his mental health over the years. During a 2019 episode of The Doctors, he revealed that he'd been diagnosed with several disorders throughout his life.

"The official diagnosis is that I suffer from multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety; I’m manic depressive," he explained at the time. "I’m prescribed to Xanax, Seroquel, gabapentin, hydroxyzine, trazodone, omeprazole."

He also previously disclosed that he had PTSD.

In a 2017 sit-down with a publication, Carter even said he'd feared in the past that he would die "by 30."

"Even when I was 13, 14, I thought, ‘Oh, my God. I’m going to die,'" he explained. "Life was pretty tough. I dealt with a lot of trauma, a lot of loss, a lot of loneliness. I just felt like I needed to get away."