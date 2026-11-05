Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Aaron Carter

Inside Aaron Carter's Sad Spiral Before His Tragic Death at 34: Drug Use, 'Anger' and PTSD

Aaron Carter died in 2022 at 34 years old.
Source: MEGA

Aaron Carter died in 2022 at 34 years old.

Nov. 4 2026, Published 7:42 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Aaron Carter shot to fame at a young age with the release of his 1997 self-titled album, but his short life was mired with severe personal problems.

Ahead of the fourth anniversary of the singer's tragic death at 34, RadarOnline.com revisits his struggles with substance abuse what he said about his mental health.

Article continues below advertisement

Aaron Carter Struggled With His Mental Health From a Young Age

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Aaron Carter was famous before he was 10 years old.
Source: MEGA

Aaron Carter was famous before he was 10 years old.

Carter struggled with his mental health over the years. During a 2019 episode of The Doctors, he revealed that he'd been diagnosed with several disorders throughout his life.

"The official diagnosis is that I suffer from multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety; I’m manic depressive," he explained at the time. "I’m prescribed to Xanax, Seroquel, gabapentin, hydroxyzine, trazodone, omeprazole."

He also previously disclosed that he had PTSD.

In a 2017 sit-down with a publication, Carter even said he'd feared in the past that he would die "by 30."

"Even when I was 13, 14, I thought, ‘Oh, my God. I’m going to die,'" he explained. "Life was pretty tough. I dealt with a lot of trauma, a lot of loss, a lot of loneliness. I just felt like I needed to get away."

Article continues below advertisement

Aaron Carter's Substance Abuse

Aaron Carter admitted to using illicit substances from teenhood.
Source: MEGA

Aaron Carter admitted to using illicit substances from teenhood.

The late Aaron's Party singer was also open about his battles with addiction, including huffing inhalants from around 16 years old.

"I was huffing because I was really f---ing stupid and sad, but this is really no excuse," he explained on The Doctors. "I was huffing because I'm a drug addict."

Over the years, he also struggled with opioid and alcohol use.

In 2017, he was also arrested for misdemeanor DUI and alleged possession of marijuana and drug-related objects.

Article continues below advertisement

'A Very Angry Man'

A friend claimed Aaron Carter became 'angry' over the years.
Source: MEGA

A friend claimed Aaron Carter became 'angry' over the years.

As Carter's private issues escalated, it allegedly affected him emotionally, according to a friend who spoke out after his 2017 arrest.

"Aaron is a very angry man," the pal told Radar at the time. "He’s gone from topping the charts to performing in malls. His life is not where he wants it to be."

READ MORE ON NEWS
Death penalty opponents are worried about another botched execution like Christa Pike's.

EXCLUSIVE: Indiana Execution Sparks Fears of Botched Killing After Christa Pike's Lethal Injection Controversy — as State Investigates Pharmacy Supply Drugs

Photo of Jon Gosselin, Kate Gosselin and sextuplets

Jon Gosselin Blames Ex Kate for Bitter Family Divide — and Claims Their Kids Were Led to Believe He Didn't Want to See Them

Aaron Carter Died at 34

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Aaron Carter died by accidental drowning.
Source: MEGA

Aaron Carter died by accidental drowning.

On November 5, 2022, Carter was found dead in his bathtub at his Lancaster, California, home. He was only 34.

Medical examiners later confirmed that he died by accidental drowning "due to the effects of difluoroethane (aerosol propellant found in spray cans) and alprazolam (commonly referred to as Xanax)."

His sister, Angel, later spoke out on his death in October 2024 at a benefit concert supporting children's mental health. "I know Aaron better than anybody, and that is exactly what he, in his right mind, would have wanted to do (with his platform)," she said in an interview at the time. "Unfortunately, because of mental health issues and drug addiction and dysfunction within the family, he lost sight of who he was. I hope to be a vessel for him to continue that conversation and really turn my family's narrative around. That's what it's about now, and we're going to help so many people."

He left behind his son, Prince, whom he shared with his ex-fiancée, Melanie Martin.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.