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Home > Exclusives > Aaron Carter
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EXCLUSIVE: Tragic Aaron Carter 'Ghosts' Ex – How Late Pop Idol is 'Haunting' Hilary Duff

aaron carter haunts hilary duff
Source: MEGA

Aaron Carter is said to haunt Hilary Duff after his tragic death, sparking emotional revelations.

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May 2 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

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Deceased pop idol Aaron Carter is haunting Hilary Duff from beyond the grave, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In an incredibly revealing sit-down, the Lizzie McGuire alum, 38, broke her years-long silence on the extraordinary moment a medium told her the late heartthrob – whom she used to date as a tween from 2000 to around 2003 – had reached out to her from the netherworld.

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Psychic Claims Aaron Carter Was Present

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Hilary Duff recalled a psychic asking 'Are you Hilary Duff?' after sensing Aaron Carter during a reading.
Source: MEGA

Hilary Duff recalled a psychic asking 'Are you Hilary Duff?' after sensing Aaron Carter during a reading.

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Shockingly, the clairvoyant, as Duff recently told it on the Las Culturistas podcast, had no notion of her famous client's identity when she informed her Carter was present with her in the room.

"Are you Hilary Duff?" the perplexed psychic was said to have asked after the Cinderella Story starlet revealed Carter had been her "childhood boyfriend."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the troubled singer drowned on Nov. 5, 2022, at the age of 34 in the tub of his Lancaster, Calif., home under mysterious circumstances. A coroner later reported he was under the influence of Xanax and difluoroethane, a gas used in aerosol cleaners and as a huffing agent – but pals and relatives questioned whether he was murdered.

Carter rocketed to pop stardom at just 9 years old in December 1997 – and then cemented his reputation with hits like I Want Candy and by opening for older brother Nick Carter's Backstreet Boys.

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Duff Slams ‘Disgusting’ Aaron Carter Memoir

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Ballast Books released Carter's unfinished memoir days after his death, prompting Duff to call it 'disgusting.'
Source: Habersham County Sheriffs/ MEGA

Ballast Books released Carter's unfinished memoir days after his death, prompting Duff to call it 'disgusting.'

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Just five days after his death, Ballast Books published his incomplete, ghost-written memoir in which Carter claimed he and Duff lost their virginity to each other at the age of either 12 or 13.

She later panned the book as "disgusting" and "really sad" and accused Ballast of "capitalizing on tragedy."

Now, Duff claimed it took her three weeks to track down the hard-to-reach medium who told her about Carter visiting from the afterlife.

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Psychic Calls Gift a ‘Curse’

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A medium told Hilary Duff that Aaron Carter was present and said 'This is not my job' during the session.
Source: IPA/MEGA

A medium told Hilary Duff that Aaron Carter was present and said 'This is not my job' during the session.

Amazingly, the spiritualist didn't even charge her for the seance, telling a stunned Duff: "This is not my job. This has been a curse for me my whole life."

As for the Come Clean singer, she said of dabbling in the occult, "I'm not living by it firmly. I'm just like: 'Let's have fun with this.'"

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