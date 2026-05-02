EXCLUSIVE: Tragic Aaron Carter 'Ghosts' Ex – How Late Pop Idol is 'Haunting' Hilary Duff

Shockingly, the clairvoyant, as Duff recently told it on the Las Culturistas podcast, had no notion of her famous client's identity when she informed her Carter was present with her in the room.

"Are you Hilary Duff?" the perplexed psychic was said to have asked after the Cinderella Story starlet revealed Carter had been her "childhood boyfriend."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the troubled singer drowned on Nov. 5, 2022, at the age of 34 in the tub of his Lancaster, Calif., home under mysterious circumstances. A coroner later reported he was under the influence of Xanax and difluoroethane, a gas used in aerosol cleaners and as a huffing agent – but pals and relatives questioned whether he was murdered.

Carter rocketed to pop stardom at just 9 years old in December 1997 – and then cemented his reputation with hits like I Want Candy and by opening for older brother Nick Carter's Backstreet Boys.