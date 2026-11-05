EXCLUSIVE: Indiana Execution Sparks Fears of Botched Killing After Christa Pike's Lethal Injection Controversy — as State Investigates Pharmacy Supply Drugs

Indiana uses the same lethal injection drug as Tennessee, where two doses of pentobarbital given to Pike in September failed to end her life, and instead led to her emergency hospitalization.

Further complicating matters, an organization opposed to the death penalty tells Radar the pharmacy which sells the pricey drugs is under investigation by the State of Indiana for allegedly "failing basic safety inspections" due to "major safety issues in the storage and management of drugs."

The pharmacy is currently under threat of losing its license, which opponents say is all the reason the state needs to postpone the execution – especially following the events in Tennessee.

"First we had the failure of the drugs to kill Christa Pike in Tennessee in September, and now Indiana is risking a failed execution by using a drug provider that the state itself is investigating and may actually shut down," said Abraham Bonowitz, executive Director of Death Penalty Action.