EXCLUSIVE: Indiana Execution Sparks Fears of Botched Killing After Christa Pike's Lethal Injection Controversy — as State Investigates Pharmacy Supply Drugs
Nov. 4 2026, Published 7:29 p.m. ET
Death penalty opponents are calling on Indiana officials to halt a lethal injection scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 5, amid fears of a botched execution mirroring the controversy surrounding Christa Pike's unsuccessful procedure, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Jeffrey Weisheit is scheduled to be put to death for murdering his girlfriend's two children, 8-year-old Alyssa Lynch and her 5-year-old brother, Caleb, in a 2010 house fire near Evansville.
Jeffrey Weisheit and Christa Pike Share Similarities
Indiana uses the same lethal injection drug as Tennessee, where two doses of pentobarbital given to Pike in September failed to end her life, and instead led to her emergency hospitalization.
Further complicating matters, an organization opposed to the death penalty tells Radar the pharmacy which sells the pricey drugs is under investigation by the State of Indiana for allegedly "failing basic safety inspections" due to "major safety issues in the storage and management of drugs."
The pharmacy is currently under threat of losing its license, which opponents say is all the reason the state needs to postpone the execution – especially following the events in Tennessee.
"First we had the failure of the drugs to kill Christa Pike in Tennessee in September, and now Indiana is risking a failed execution by using a drug provider that the state itself is investigating and may actually shut down," said Abraham Bonowitz, executive Director of Death Penalty Action.
Jeffrey Weisheit's Execution Will Proceed as Scheduled
Pike's failed execution prompted the Tennessee governor to pause capital punishment in that state through the end of the year. However, on Tuesday, Indiana Gov. Mike Braun said he would follow the state parole board's recommendation to let the death sentence for Weisheit stand.
"I am accepting the Parole Board’s unanimous recommendation to deny clemency for Jeffrey Weisheit," Braun said in a statement. "The Indiana Department of Correction will continue preparations to carry out the court-ordered sentence of execution on November 5, 2026."
An official with the Indiana Department of Corrections backed up the governor's decision, assuring, "We remain confident in our process and our ability to humanely carry out the lawfully imposed sentence for the murders of two innocent children."
Jeffrey Weisheit's Horrific Crime
Weisheit requested that his sentence be reduced to life in prison, acknowledging his crimes during a public hearing but insisting he wanted to live and "improve the lives of other people" behind bars.
According to investigators, the 50-year-old was dating Lisa Lynch at the time of the crime, and was at her home watching the kids while she was at work. Authorities clarified that their relationship was in the process of "breaking down."
While Lynch was away, Weisheit started a fire in the home, but it's still not clear why. The remains of Alyssa and Caleb were later recovered from the ruins.
Alyssa's body was in a closet. Caleb's body was on a mattress, restrained with duct tape. A railroad flare was in his underwear and another was under his body.
Weisheit's lawyers argued he has a history of head injuries and mental health problems that didn't get enough attention at his 2013 trial.
Christa Pike Speaks Out
Convicted murderer Pike, 50, recently spoke out about the physical and emotional pain she claimed to have endured after surviving two doses of pentobarbital during Tennessee's failed attempt to execute her on September 30.
"One month ago on September 30, I walked into the execution chamber at Riverbend men’s prison prepared to die," she said in a statement. "I had made my peace. I had told the people who loved me, supported me and stood by me through the years I was grateful for them."
However, she had no idea what would come next.
"Several days later, I woke up alone in a hospital, confused and in pain," she continued. "There hasn't been a moment since that night when I haven't been in pain.
"My body hurts. My arms hurt. My hands hurt. My throat hurts," she continued. "I still struggle to speak. And the pain isn't just physical. There is pain in my mind and in my soul."