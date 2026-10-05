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EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Garfield Faces Backlash Over Billionaire Movie Claim

Andrew Garfield faces backlash over his billionaire claim while promoting his new movie.
Source: MEGA

Andrew Garfield faces backlash over his billionaire claim while promoting his new movie.

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Oct. 5 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Spider-Man alum Andrew Garfield is facing backlash after he claimed that billionaires were going to be "scared" of his new movie, The Uprising, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Garfield was answering audience questions about the historical drama, which is set in England in 1381. The 43-year-old plays a poor farmer who ends up leading the Peasants' Revolt, a real-life uprising that occurred when impoverished commoners, tired of the heavy taxes King Richard II was levying to fund the Hundred Years' War, rebelled against the monarchy.

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Garfield’s Billionaire Comments Spark Backlash From Critics

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Andrew Garfield said he hopes 'The Uprising' sparks an awakening among audiences.
Source: AdMedia / MEGA

Andrew Garfield said he hopes 'The Uprising' sparks an awakening among audiences.

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When asked what he hoped people's takeaway was from the film, the British actor replied, "Well, first I hope they come and see it, first thing.

"Secondly, I hope it's galvanizing. I hope there's some awakening that people feel... that we all feel like our own struggles are being reflected in the struggles of these characters from a distant time and place and that it could be directive.

"And I hope that if any billionaires watch it, they're scared s--tless," he added.

Online critics quickly noted Garfield is a multimillionaire, not a down-and-out peasant, and that it was somewhat contradictory for him to criticize other rich people.

Former L.A. Republican mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt pointed out what he viewed as the disconnect in Garfield's words.

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Spencer Pratt Calls Out Garfield’s Multimillion-Dollar ‘Hypocrisy’

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Spencer Pratt criticized Garfield's billionaire remarks by pointing to his multimillion-dollar movie paychecks.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Spencer Pratt criticized Garfield's billionaire remarks by pointing to his multimillion-dollar movie paychecks.

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"You mean... like the billionaires who greenlight your movies and stroke all your multimillion-dollar paychecks?" the Hills alum posted on X.

"Ironically, Garfield just got paid like $5million for playing billionaire [and OpenAI founder] Sam Altman in Artificial," he added.

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