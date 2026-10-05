EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Garfield Faces Backlash Over Billionaire Movie Claim

When asked what he hoped people's takeaway was from the film, the British actor replied, "Well, first I hope they come and see it, first thing.

"Secondly, I hope it's galvanizing. I hope there's some awakening that people feel... that we all feel like our own struggles are being reflected in the struggles of these characters from a distant time and place and that it could be directive.

"And I hope that if any billionaires watch it, they're scared s--tless," he added.

Online critics quickly noted Garfield is a multimillionaire, not a down-and-out peasant, and that it was somewhat contradictory for him to criticize other rich people.

Former L.A. Republican mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt pointed out what he viewed as the disconnect in Garfield's words.