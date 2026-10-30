EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein's Death Investigation Faces Fresh Questions Over His 'Suicide'

In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, Freeman reveals that Epstein's autopsy report appears to overlook bruises on the creep's face, neck and shoulder, as well as scratches above the ligature marks around his throat – injuries he believes suggest the disgraced financier fought desperately for his life.

While the Department of Justice (DOJ) said: "Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide," Freeman asserted Epstein "was trying to get at the ligature that was around his neck, which would not have occurred in the circumstances of a hanging."

Freeman declined to reveal the full extent of his findings ahead of his Nov. 16 presentation to fellow forensic experts, before adding: "What I hope to show is that we need to have a little bit more transparency about how the investigation was done, because this whole thing has been very occult."

The 66-year-old convicted s-- offender was found hanging from his bunk bed with a noose around his neck at New York's Metropolitan Correctional Center, where he was awaiting trial on federal s-- trafficking charges.