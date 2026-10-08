Epstein 'Evidence' Points to 'Potential Struggle' as Top Doc Brands Sick Predator's Suicide Cause of Death 'Problematic'

"There are lots of things that are not explained by a suicidal hanging, but are consistent with a potential struggle," Dr. Freeman told a UK publication.

The expert raised chilling questions about marks allegedly found around Epstein's neck, suggesting the injuries could indicate the disgraced financier desperately clawed at the ligature during a possible struggle or attack.

"He had injuries that could not possibly have been caused by a ligature," the doctor told the publication about what he learned from Epstein's body in the ME's report.

The pathologist is preparing to blow the lid off Epstein's medical records and vowing to release the complete file, including previously unseen documents, following his appearance at a University College London law school event on November 16.