Epstein 'Evidence' Points to 'Potential Struggle' as Top Doc Brands Sick Predator's Suicide Cause of Death 'Problematic'
Oct. 8 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
A forensic medicine professor has cast fresh doubt on the official ruling that convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein took his own life behind bars, branding the suicide determination "problematic," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Dr Michael Freeman, a fellow of the Royal College of Pathologists in London, made the bombshell determination after being given the complete medical examiner’s file by Epstein’s brother, Mark, and is about to publish his explosive findings in an independent report.
Epstein Had 'Injuries That Could Not Possibly Have Been Caused By a Ligature'
"There are lots of things that are not explained by a suicidal hanging, but are consistent with a potential struggle," Dr. Freeman told a UK publication.
The expert raised chilling questions about marks allegedly found around Epstein's neck, suggesting the injuries could indicate the disgraced financier desperately clawed at the ligature during a possible struggle or attack.
"He had injuries that could not possibly have been caused by a ligature," the doctor told the publication about what he learned from Epstein's body in the ME's report.
The pathologist is preparing to blow the lid off Epstein's medical records and vowing to release the complete file, including previously unseen documents, following his appearance at a University College London law school event on November 16.
How Jeffrey Epstein's Body Was Discovered
Epstein was found dead by guards, hanging in his jail cell at Manhattan's Metropolitan Correctional Center on August 10, 2019, just one month after his arrest on federal s-- trafficking charges.
New York City's chief medical examiner, Dr. Barbara Sampson, officially ruled his death a suicide by hanging six days later, but questions have lingered for years over whether or not Epstein took his own life.
The fallen financier was awaiting trial when he died, leaving behind a tangled web of rich and powerful associates, some of whom have faced allegations of involvement in his alleged abuse and trafficking of underage girls and young women.
Conspiracy Theories Have Surrounded Jeffrey Epstein's Death
Prison guards claimed they made the horrifying discovery during breakfast rounds, finding the sick predator hanging from his bunk bed with an orange cloth around his neck.
In a bizarre detail, his lifeless body was reportedly in an almost seated position, with his legs stretched across the floor and his backside suspended barely an inch above the ground.
Fueling the swirl of conspiracy theories surrounding Epstein's death, two surveillance cameras overlooking the jail tier outside his cell reportedly malfunctioned that fateful night, raising questions among skeptics about whether someone could have entered his cell and staged the scene to look like a suicide. However, investigators have found no evidence supporting that theory.
Mark Epstein Speaks Out on New Investigation Into Brother's Death
Mark Epstein told CBS News that Dr. Freeman's team left no stone unturned in its probe into his brother's mysterious death, insisting the experts took a rigorous, scientific approach to examining the evidence.
"They looked at this whole thing, they looked at it scientifically, they truly investigated this," he declared.
"The cause on Jeffrey's original death certificate – they further studied it in detail; this kind of study hasn't been done before," Mark explained. "If this kind of study had been done before, they wouldn't have come up with a suicide conclusion."
He added about Dr. Freeman's findings, "This report was not done on my behalf; they did this of their own volition."