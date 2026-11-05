'Baywatch' Star Erika Eleniak on Track for $1Million Payday From Adult Site Gig — Decades After Iconic TV Role Ended

"I basically grew up on the beach in a red swimsuit, so this feels like coming full circle—except now I'm calling the shots," she said at the time.

The actress shared how everyone knows her as Shauni, but only her subscribers get to see a side of her that "people haven't seen."

Now, only three months in, she's already earned $300,000 from the platform. This puts the 57-year-old on track to earn at least $1 million after one year.

Eleniak is not blind to her own swift success and has thanked for "fans" and "everyone who has supported" her.

"I appreciate you more than you know," she wrote on Instagram.