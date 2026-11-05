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Home > Celebrity > Porn Star

'Baywatch' Star Erika Eleniak on Track for $1Million Payday From Adult Site Gig — Decades After Iconic TV Role Ended

Eleniak starred in Baywatch in the late 80s-90s.
Source: MEGA; UNSPLASH

Eleniak starred in Baywatch in the late 80s-90s.

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Nov. 5 2026, Published 12:08 p.m. ET

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Erika Eleniak has made her debut in a new film genre, and the cash is flowing in, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Eleniak, most known for her role as lifeguard Shauni McClain in Baywatch, announced she joined an adult content website in August 2026.

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Swift Success

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Source: Erika Elenia/INSTAGRAM

Elenaik thanked her fans for her success.

"I basically grew up on the beach in a red swimsuit, so this feels like coming full circle—except now I'm calling the shots," she said at the time.

The actress shared how everyone knows her as Shauni, but only her subscribers get to see a side of her that "people haven't seen."

Now, only three months in, she's already earned $300,000 from the platform. This puts the 57-year-old on track to earn at least $1 million after one year.

Eleniak is not blind to her own swift success and has thanked for "fans" and "everyone who has supported" her.

"I appreciate you more than you know," she wrote on Instagram.

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Elenaik’s Experience on the Platform

The actress has connected with fans in a new way, she says.
Source: MEGA

The actress has connected with fans in a new way, she says.

During a September interview, Eleniak said at first she didn't think she'd enjoy the platform.

"When I first thought about joining (adult website), I honestly believed I was going to hate it, but I have to tell you, I absolutely love it," the star claimed.

Eleniak said it gave her an "incredible opportunity to reconnect" with fans who have followed her decades-long acting career.

Throughout the '80s and '90s, the 57-year-old starred in popular shows and films like E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, The Beverly Hillbillies, and Under Siege.

She revealed that many of her subscribers are people who've "been with" her since these roles.

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A Lasting Emotional Impact

Elenaik said that she loves her work on the adult website.
Source: MEGA

Elenaik said that she loves her work on the adult website.

But her account on the adult website has had an impact on her that she's never experienced.

"For the first time in my life, I genuinely feel loved, appreciated, and empowered in a way I never have before," Eleniak shared, adding it's been "emotional" for her.

"I'm embracing this new chapter with open arms, and I feel more confident, more connected, and more excited about the future than I have in years."

According to TMZ, Eleniak has around 1,100 subscribers on the platform.

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Many celebrities have joined the platform.
Source: MEGA

Many celebrities have joined the platform.

Eleniak is not the only star who's joined the popular site in recent months.

85-year-old Donna Mills, who's been in the film industry since the late '60s, joined the platform this year.

Actresses like Jaime Pressly, Shannon Elizabeth, Jessie Cave, and others have also made the transition – but not all of them post explicit content.

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