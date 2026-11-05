WWE Legend Fires Back at Trump After Election Defeat: 'Does This Mean I Don't Get My $5,000 Check?'

WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield took a swipe at President Donald Trump following the Republicans' losses in the November 3 midterm elections, questioning whether the president's promised $5,000 payments to Americans were still on the table.

Better known to wrestling fans as JBL, Layfield addressed the promise in a November 4 post on X after Democrats secured control of both the House and Senate.

Trump had made the proposed payments conditional on Republicans retaining control of Congress.