Daily Show' Host Michael Kosta Tears Into MAGA Pundits After Trump's Party Suffers Election Losses: 'You Couldn't Even Get South Carolina'

The Daily Show correspondent Michael Kosta aimed at conservative commentators attempting to downplay the Republican Party's losses in the 2026 midterm elections.

During Wednesday's, November 4, episode of The Daily Show, Kosta challenged the explanations offered by Fox News host Sean Hannity and former Trump administration official Katie Miller.

"You guys recognize how bad a loss this was, right?" Kosta asked. "You're not going to pretend that this is normal, are you?"

The comedian played clips of the two commentators suggesting that Republicans' poor performance was consistent with historical midterm trends.

"What you're seeing is historically, the party in power loses the midterms," Miller said.

"History matters. Midterms are very, very predictable," Hannity added.

However, Kosta argued that the scale of the Democratic victories made those explanations difficult to accept. Democrats made major gains in traditionally Republican states, including Kansas and Texas, while also securing an upset victory in South Carolina.