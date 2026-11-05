Diddy Prosecutor Appointed to Lead Cornell Sexual Assault Probe as New Details Emerge

New York Attorney General Letitia James has appointed former federal prosecutor Jacqueline Kelly to lead the criminal investigation into allegations that seven Cornell University fraternity members sexually assaulted a former student in October 2024.

James announced Kelly's appointment on November 4, naming the Cornell graduate as outside counsel overseeing a team of attorneys and staff from the Attorney General's office and law firm Boies Schiller Flexner, where Kelly is a partner.

The appointment comes as the case faces renewed scrutiny following a civil lawsuit filed by the alleged victim, identified as Jane Doe, in September.

Kelly and her team will gather evidence, interview witnesses, review previous investigative records and determine whether criminal charges are warranted. No criminal charges have been filed against the seven men.

"The Office of the Attorney General is committed to a thorough investigation guided only by the facts, the evidence, and the law," James said in announcing the appointment.