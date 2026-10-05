Cornell 7 Case: Listen to Jane Doe's Tense Call With Accused Frat Bro Matthew Ingalls About 'Consent' Three Weeks After Alleged Sexual Assault
Oct. 5 2026, Published 5:10 p.m. ET
The Jane Doe in the Cornell 7 fraternity sexual assault case spoke with one of the accused men following the alleged incident – and their conversation was recorded.
Matthew Ingalls spoke with Doe three weeks after the alleged assault, and Doe claimed she was already intoxicated before arriving at the fraternity house, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Jane Doe Describes Physical and Mental Injuries in Leaked Call
"If I wanted to take this somewhere, what y'all did would be classified as gang r---," Doe told Ingalls.
Ingalls claimed the woman told him she was sober, but Doe insisted otherwise, noting she was "100 percent sure" she told him she had been at a bar.
Doe then described her state as "10 shots deep" before even entering the house. She also told Ingalls she suffered from mental and physical harm. As a result, she said that she went to the emergency room and therapy because "there's so much damage on my body and my brain."
In the call, Doe did not seem to even remember how they ended up in a threesome – let alone having additional brothers in the room.
Doe Recalls Thinking 'That Is Too Many People'
In the audio recording, Ingalls told Doe his "recollection" of the night, starting with dancing at a frat party. He claimed to have propositioned Doe with a threesome before asking his fraternity brother to join.
"So you, you, you come in, say hi. We start dancing for like maybe three to five minutes, and then I pop the question. You say yes," Ingalls said. The frat brother claimed they then went upstairs, but Doe insisted she recalled more people in the room. Doe recalled four men in the bed itself, with more around the room.
She asked for help identifying who else was involved, but Ingalls suggested he, too, was struggling to remember the details.
"I have racked my brain for this mystery. You know, it's possible that both of us, like, remember this, and it's not true," he said.
In response, Doe claimed she recalled looking up and thinking, "That is too many people."
Frat Brother Tells Group Chat 'Boys Come Whip It Out'
Photos of a fraternity group chat, containing 57 brothers, have since leaked showing Ingalls allegedly sharing a photo of Doe in bed.
"Boys come whip it out," he allegedly wrote in one message, inviting them to the room. Ingalls did not admit to this message to Doe during their phone call.
Ingalls claimed the party was getting rowdy, and the crowd was growing into a nearby balcony. He insisted the additional people in the room were a result of this overflow.
However, in the Snapchat group, a person allegedly referred to her as "free p----."
Cornell University's Reponse
The seven accused brothers of the Chi Phi Fraternity have denied wrongdoing.
Nonetheless, after the 2024 incident, Cornell University expelled two of the brothers, including Ingalls. They were no longer welcome on campus. Two additional members of the fraternity were suspended. These sanctions came following a Title IX investigation.
Kyle Kimball, Vice President for University Relations, said in a statement: "The Cornell Office of Civil Rights and the Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards investigated and adjudicated the allegations consistent with university policies."
"The Xi chapter of Chi Phi fraternity remains barred from our campus," he continued. "Federal privacy law prohibits Cornell from disclosing specific information regarding individual students and we therefore are unable to make a public statement on any other disciplinary response. Violations of university policies could lead to sanctions up to and including suspension or expulsion. We will respond in detail through the legal process."
Doe filed a lawsuit against the seven men, and they've lawyered up in response. Criminal charges have not yet been filed against the men.