Cornell 7 Case: Listen to Jane Doe's Tense Call With Accused Frat Bro Matthew Ingalls About 'Consent' Three Weeks After Alleged Sexual Assault

Matthew Ingalls spoke with Doe three weeks after the alleged assault, and Doe claimed she was already intoxicated before arriving at the fraternity house, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Jane Doe in the Cornell 7 fraternity sexual assault case spoke with one of the accused men following the alleged incident – and their conversation was recorded.

In the call, Doe did not seem to even remember how they ended up in a threesome – let alone having additional brothers in the room.

Doe then described her state as "10 shots deep" before even entering the house. She also told Ingalls she suffered from mental and physical harm . As a result, she said that she went to the emergency room and therapy because "there's so much damage on my body and my brain."

Ingalls claimed the woman told him she was sober, but Doe insisted otherwise, noting she was "100 percent sure" she told him she had been at a bar.

"If I wanted to take this somewhere, what y'all did would be classified as gang r---," Doe told Ingalls.

In the audio recording, Ingalls told Doe his "recollection" of the night, starting with dancing at a frat party. He claimed to have propositioned Doe with a threesome before asking his fraternity brother to join.

"So you, you, you come in, say hi. We start dancing for like maybe three to five minutes, and then I pop the question. You say yes," Ingalls said. The frat brother claimed they then went upstairs, but Doe insisted she recalled more people in the room. Doe recalled four men in the bed itself, with more around the room.

She asked for help identifying who else was involved, but Ingalls suggested he, too, was struggling to remember the details.

"I have racked my brain for this mystery. You know, it's possible that both of us, like, remember this, and it's not true," he said.

In response, Doe claimed she recalled looking up and thinking, "That is too many people."