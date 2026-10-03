Donald Trump Says He Feels 'Badly' for Cornell 7, Claims 'Corrupt' Attorney General Letitia James Won't Give Them a 'Fair Shake'

Trump addressed the investigation on October 2 after New York Gov. Kathy Hochul handed James control of the reopened criminal probe.

"Letitia James is a corrupt person," Trump said. "She's totally corrupt, and I can't imagine it. And I feel badly for whoever she's looking at because they won't get a fair shake. Letitia James is a corrupt person."

The appointment places James, who has previously taken legal action against Trump and his company, at the center of a case that has quickly become a national story.