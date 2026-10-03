Donald Trump Says He Feels 'Badly' for Cornell 7, Claims 'Corrupt' Attorney General Letitia James Won't Give Them a 'Fair Shake'
Oct. 3 2026, Published 1:55 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump is weighing in on the explosive Cornell University sexual assault investigation after New York Attorney General Letitia James was appointed special prosecutor.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that the president said he feels "badly" for the seven men accused in the case.
Donald Trump Takes Aim at Letitia James
Trump addressed the investigation on October 2 after New York Gov. Kathy Hochul handed James control of the reopened criminal probe.
"Letitia James is a corrupt person," Trump said. "She's totally corrupt, and I can't imagine it. And I feel badly for whoever she's looking at because they won't get a fair shake. Letitia James is a corrupt person."
The appointment places James, who has previously taken legal action against Trump and his company, at the center of a case that has quickly become a national story.
Cornell 7 Case Explodes
The controversy surrounds a former Cornell student identified in court documents as Jane Doe, who alleges she was drugged and sexually assaulted by multiple members of the Chi Phi fraternity in 2024.
She recently filed a civil lawsuit naming seven former fraternity members, Cornell University, and other defendants.
The lawsuit includes screenshots from a Snapchat group allegedly showing fraternity members discussing the alleged assault.
The criminal investigation was initially closed without charges in 2024, but newly released records have raised fresh questions about how the allegations and evidence were handled.
New Transcript From Jane Doe
Among the newly scrutinized records is a transcript from the woman's interview with Cornell police.
According to the newly released material, she told investigators she was "100 percent" certain she had been sexually assaulted.
Hochul has argued that information was not properly communicated to prosecutors when the case was initially reviewed.
The Tompkins County district attorney previously declined to bring criminal charges, citing insufficient evidence at the time.
The case was later reopened before Hochul removed the local prosecutor and appointed James as special prosecutor.
Two Accused Men Have Spoken Out
The seven men in the civil lawsuit include Scott Kretzschmar, Scott Norris, Matthew Ingalls, Johnathan Newell, Winston Lee, Gillio Lopes, and Diego Sarabia.
Two men have since spoken out regarding the allegations.
Kretzschmar's lawyer, Jeremy Saland, told ABC News that he never sexually assaulted or touched the Jane Doe.
Saland also said his client was accused of snorting ketamine off her body. However, a hair follicle test showed there was no ketamine in Kretzschmar's system.
Norris also denied sexually assaulting Jane Doe and using drugs.
His attorney said Norris entered the room where the alleged sexual assault happened, but was not there when it occurred.