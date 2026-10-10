Letitia James Faces Ethics Complaint Over Claim She 'Already Reached the Conclusion' in Cornell 7 Case

Legal ethicist Jack Marshall, whose expert witness report was included in the complaint, sharply criticized James' comments.

"The violation is flagrant, obvious, and therefore shocking," Marshall said.

"I find it remarkable that the top lawyer in the state of New York could possibly be so unfamiliar with the professional ethics standards of her own state, which have the force of law," he added.

Marshall also argued that James' statement "raises suspicion of a rigged, predetermined, and illicit investigation."

Paul Kamenar, counsel to the National Legal and Policy Center, also said: "Letitia James has exhibited a clear bias in favor of Jane Doe's allegations and against the Chi Phi defendants."

"In doing so, she has blatantly violated the ethical rules of professional conduct and cannot serve as a special prosecutor in this case," he continued.