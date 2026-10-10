Letitia James Faces Ethics Complaint Over Claim She 'Already Reached the Conclusion' in Cornell 7 Case
Oct. 10 2026, Published 5:50 p.m. ET
New York Attorney General Letitia James is facing an ethics complaint over accusations that she prejudged the case against seven Cornell University fraternity members before being appointed to investigate the allegations.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that the complaint calls for James to step aside or be removed as special prosecutor.
Ethics Complaint Filed Against Letitia James
The Washington, D.C.-based National Legal and Policy Center filed the nine-page complaint with New York's Attorney Grievance Committee, claiming James compromised her neutrality before taking over the investigation.
Two days before her appointment was announced on October 1, James posted a message on X expressing support for the woman identified as Jane Doe, who has accused members of Cornell's Chi Phi fraternity of sexually assaulting her during a party in October 2024.
"What this young woman has been forced to endure is horrific and unacceptable," James wrote on September 28. "To her, and to all survivors: you're not alone. We stand with you."
Legal Expert Calls Alleged Violation 'Shocking'
Legal ethicist Jack Marshall, whose expert witness report was included in the complaint, sharply criticized James' comments.
"The violation is flagrant, obvious, and therefore shocking," Marshall said.
"I find it remarkable that the top lawyer in the state of New York could possibly be so unfamiliar with the professional ethics standards of her own state, which have the force of law," he added.
Marshall also argued that James' statement "raises suspicion of a rigged, predetermined, and illicit investigation."
Paul Kamenar, counsel to the National Legal and Policy Center, also said: "Letitia James has exhibited a clear bias in favor of Jane Doe's allegations and against the Chi Phi defendants."
"In doing so, she has blatantly violated the ethical rules of professional conduct and cannot serve as a special prosecutor in this case," he continued.
Letitia James Defends Her Comments
On October 8, James addressed the controversy during a debate against Republican challenger Saritha Komatireddy.
"Those comments demonstrate empathy," James said. "And what we need now more than ever in our body politics is more empathy."
"Politics stops at the door in my office," she insisted.
A spokesperson for James' office also defended the investigation: "In this and every investigation, the Office of the Attorney General is committed to conducting a comprehensive review of nothing but the facts, the evidence and the law."
Accused Fraternity Members Want James Removed
The ethics complaint comes as two men named in Jane Doe's civil lawsuit, Winston Lee and Gillio Lopes, have also filed court documents seeking James' removal from the investigation.
Their filing argues that James "made clear... she has already reached the conclusion... the defendants are guilty."