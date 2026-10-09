'Cornell 7' Student Accused of Sending Vile Snapchat Message Booted From Florida Campus — After Parents Raised Concerns With School
Oct. 9 2026, Published 3:10 p.m. ET
A student accused of sexual assault in the "Cornell 7" case has been kicked off his new university campus, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Jonathan Newell, who allegedly texted his Chi Phi Fraternity brothers "free p----" about the Jane Doe accuser, was expelled from Cornell University after a Title IX investigation. Amid renewed interest in the case, he was also asked to leave Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Jonathan Newell Kicked Off New Campus
Newell is accused, alongside six of his fraternity brothers, of drugging and assaulting an unnamed woman during a party in 2024. Photos of Doe in bed were allegedly sent to a group chat of 57 frat brothers, offering her up for sexual contact, which she claims wasn't consensual.
The men have denied the allegations and have not yet been charged with any crime.
Following an internal review by the university, the men were handed sanctions, with Newell expelled from campus. In early 2026, he enrolled at the Florida school to resume his studies away from the allegations.
However, following a civil lawsuit filed by Doe and immense media coverage, parents called the school with concerns. Nova Southeastern University reportedly was barred from the college campus.
University President Confirms 'Top Priority'
NSU President Harry Moon confirmed in a statement that the university is aware of the allegations. He said: "We are all concerned about reports of serious allegations of sexual abuse that occurred approximately two years ago at another university and may involve a student who later transferred to NSU. NSU takes these allegations seriously. The safety and well-being of each member of our campus community is a top priority."
The specific actions taken by the university were not publicly disclosed by Moon, nor did he mention Newell by name. However, he confirmed the school "acted immediately" in the interest of the "safety and well-being" of their community.
He added, "Because this matter involves federal law regarding an individual student, the university is legally restricted by federal regulations that limit what the university can share."
The school remains "vigilant," monitoring the situation. Further, Moon claimed there were no reports of direct safety threats to the NSU community.
Jonathan Newell Allegedly Offered Jane Doe Up as 'Free P----'
According to the civil complaint, Newell, alongside Chi Phi brother Matthew Ingalls, pressured the woman to take ketamine with marijuana while drinking. She allegedly snorted a line of ketamine off of Newell's genitals, according to the lawsuit.
Doe further alleged the men sexually assaulted her, with one allegedly slapping her repeatedly and groping her even after she pushed his hand away. She claimed bruises were left on her buttocks. Doe said she suffered physical and mental distress after the incident.
She alleged the assault lasted for several hours. During that time, she was allegedly offered up to other brothers without her knowledge.
Criminal Case Reopened as Possible Charges Pending
Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten originally declined to bring criminal charges against the men after Doe alerted police. However, Doe's attorney claimed the investigation was lackluster and did not attempt to uncover the full story.
Thomas P. Giuffra, her attorney, said, "I believe that opportunities to fully investigate these crimes were lost. We will never fully know what occurred or the identities of everyone who was involved that night."
New York Governor Kathy Hochul disavowed the alleged actions of the men and the criminal prosecutor. She appointed New York Attorney General Letitia James as a special prosecutor in the case, reopening the men to potential charges.