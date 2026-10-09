'Cornell 7' Student Accused of Sending Vile Snapchat Message Booted From Florida Campus — After Parents Raised Concerns With School

Newell is accused, alongside six of his fraternity brothers, of drugging and assaulting an unnamed woman during a party in 2024. Photos of Doe in bed were allegedly sent to a group chat of 57 frat brothers, offering her up for sexual contact, which she claims wasn't consensual.

The men have denied the allegations and have not yet been charged with any crime.

Following an internal review by the university, the men were handed sanctions, with Newell expelled from campus. In early 2026, he enrolled at the Florida school to resume his studies away from the allegations.

However, following a civil lawsuit filed by Doe and immense media coverage, parents called the school with concerns. Nova Southeastern University reportedly was barred from the college campus.