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EXCLUSIVE: 'Cornell 7' Suspect Moves to Oust Letitia James From Probe — Accuses AG of Prejudging Explosive Case

Letitia James,cornell university
Source: MEGA; UNSPLASH

New York Attorney General Letitia James was appointed by Governor Kathy Hochul to oversee the case.

Oct. 8 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET

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One of the seven men accused in the explosive Cornell University sexual assault scandal is fighting to remove New York Attorney General Letitia James from the investigation, accusing the state's top prosecutor of prejudging the allegations before examining the evidence, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Gillio Lopes, one of the defendants named in the high-profile "Cornell 7" civil lawsuit, submitted a petition on October 7 challenging Governor Kathy Hochul's decision to appoint James as special prosecutor.

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Attorney General Accused of Prejudging Case

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Letitia James
Source: MEGA

New York Attorney General James faces a legal challenge over claims she prejudged the explosive 'Cornell 7' allegations.

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The legal challenge alleges James demonstrated bias toward the accused men after publicly expressing support for the woman at the center of the disturbing allegations.

The controversy centers on a September 28 social media statement James issued just three days before Hochul appointed her to oversee the reopened criminal investigation.

"What this young woman has been forced to endure is horrific and unacceptable," James wrote, adding: "To her, and to all survivors: you're not alone. We stand with you."

Lopes' attorneys argue the remarks demonstrate James had already accepted the complainant's account before independently reviewing the evidence. The petition alleges James had "formed an opinion about the case" and created a substantial risk of prejudice against Lopes and the other defendants.

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Governor Kathy Hochul's Appointment Under Fire

cornell university
Source: UNSPLASH

A 'Cornell 7' defendant is challenging Gov. Kathy Hochul's decision to appoint James as special prosecutor.

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However, the filing acknowledges James never explicitly declared Lopes guilty.

Hochul appointed James on October 1 after expressing concerns about the Tompkins County District Attorney's handling of the original allegations. The governor's executive order authorized James to conduct an independent investigation, interview witnesses, review evidence, and pursue criminal charges if warranted.

But Lopes' legal team argues the appointment undermines the very impartiality the investigation was intended to restore. Attorneys claim James' previous statements raise legitimate concerns about whether she can fairly assess contradictory evidence or determine whether prosecution is justified.

The petition asks the court to void Hochul's appointment and require a replacement prosecutor without actual or perceived conflicts of interest.

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Defense Warns of Potential Prejudice

Attorneys for a 'Cornell 7' defendant warn that alleged prosecutorial bias could compromise the fairness of the investigation.
Source: UNSPLASH; MEGA

Attorneys for a 'Cornell 7' defendant warn that alleged prosecutorial bias could compromise the fairness of the investigation.

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Lopes' attorneys argue the consequences could extend beyond a potential prosecution, warning that decisions about witnesses, evidence, and grand jury presentations could be influenced by preconceived conclusions. The filing acknowledges that disqualifying a public prosecutor requires meeting a demanding legal standard.

It also recognizes that James' office subsequently promised to conduct a fair investigation guided by the facts and the law. Nevertheless, the defense insists judicial intervention is necessary before further investigative decisions are made.

The underlying civil lawsuit, filed September 16, alleges a former Cornell student was drugged and sexually assaulted by seven men during an October 2024 incident.

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'Cornell 7' Allegations Spark Legal Firestorm

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Photo of Letitia James
Source: MEGA

James' appointment as special prosecutor faces a court challenge from one of the seven men accused in the Cornell case.

The allegations remain contested, and the civil complaint does not establish criminal guilt. The petition states Cornell previously conducted an internal disciplinary investigation, resulting in sanctions against student respondents.

Lopes is now asking a judge to intervene in the separate criminal investigation before any resulting prosecution proceeds.

The October 7 petition was received electronically by New York's court system, but it carried a notice that county clerk review was still pending when the document was generated.

Radar has contacted James' office for comment on the allegations and whether she intends to remain involved in the investigation.

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