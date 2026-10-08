EXCLUSIVE: 'Cornell 7' Suspect Moves to Oust Letitia James From Probe — Accuses AG of Prejudging Explosive Case

According to court documents obtained by Radar , Gillio Lopes, one of the defendants named in the high-profile "Cornell 7" civil lawsuit, submitted a petition on October 7 challenging Governor Kathy Hochul's decision to appoint James as special prosecutor.

One of the seven men accused in the explosive Cornell University sexual assault scandal is fighting to remove New York Attorney General Letitia James from the investigation, accusing the state's top prosecutor of prejudging the allegations before examining the evidence, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

New York Attorney General James faces a legal challenge over claims she prejudged the explosive 'Cornell 7' allegations.

The legal challenge alleges James demonstrated bias toward the accused men after publicly expressing support for the woman at the center of the disturbing allegations.

The controversy centers on a September 28 social media statement James issued just three days before Hochul appointed her to oversee the reopened criminal investigation.

"What this young woman has been forced to endure is horrific and unacceptable," James wrote, adding: "To her, and to all survivors: you're not alone. We stand with you."

Lopes' attorneys argue the remarks demonstrate James had already accepted the complainant's account before independently reviewing the evidence. The petition alleges James had "formed an opinion about the case" and created a substantial risk of prejudice against Lopes and the other defendants.