EXCLUSIVE: U.S. Marine's Family Receives 'Death Threats' After He's Dragged Into 'Cornell 7' Sexual Assault Lawsuit Due to Name Mix-Up

The mistake allegedly unleashed a wave of harassment against a family with no connection to Cornell University or the disturbing allegations at the center of the case.

Attorney Elliot A. Hallak told Justice Phaedra F. Perry-Bond in an October 6 letter that his client merely shares the same name as one of the defendants. Hallak said the Marine "has never been to Cornell University" and was stationed at a military base in North Carolina on the date at issue in the lawsuit.

The attorney stressed the service member has "absolutely no connection or involvement" with the case.

According to the filing, the trouble began after the plaintiff submitted a Request for Judicial Intervention on September 16 that contained an address belonging to the unrelated Ingalls family.