Letitia James Accused of 'Threatening' Former NY Prosecutor Who Refuses to Destroy Alleged Evidence of Anti-Trump Corruption

Wiesenfeld emailed James on October 5, saying he would not return the materials.

The message, which was also sent to the attorney general’s general counsel, Kumiki Gibson, included a photo of a business card belonging to a detective with the office’s Executive Protection Detail.

Wiesenfeld said the card had been left wedged in his front door.

The email followed letters from James’ office warning Wiesenfeld that he could face professional discipline and possible civil or criminal action if he did not destroy the materials, according to Wiesenfeld’s account and reporting by The Times Union.

“I am in receipt of your September 18th letter threatening me with 'professional discipline, as well as civil and/or criminal action' and your subsequent September 30th letter providing a deadline by 5pm today for me to confirm my destruction of your 'confidential and/or privileged information'. You have also commissioned your 'protection detail' detectives to repeatedly hound me by banging on my front door. Attached is the business card one of them left in my door after their latest intrusion,” Wiesenfeld wrote.

“I understand you are fearful of what I might do with what you refer to as your 'confidential and privileged' materials, ahead of an important election. These documents are simply evidence and your threats will not compel me to destroy such evidence. If anything, carrying out your threats by bringing this to a legal forum will make this information public,” he added.