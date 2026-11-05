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Home > News > Breaking Bad

'Breaking Bad' Star Dean Norris' Wife Files for Divorce After 32 Years of Marriage Amid Bankruptcy Woes

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Source: MEGA

'Breaking Bad' star Dean Norris and his wife of 32 years are divorcing.

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Nov. 5 2026, Published 11:42 a.m. ET

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Breaking Bad star Dean Norris' marriage is over after 32 years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The actor's partner, Bridget, quietly filed for divorce in February 2025, according to court documents.

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Joint Legal And Physical Custody Of Kids

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picture of Dean Norris
Source: MEGA

The actor responded to divorce notice five months later.

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Norris responded five months later, but the divorce has yet to be finalized.

But Bridget has asked for joint legal and physical custody of their five children.

She also requested spousal support and asked the court to determine each party's rights to any property acquired during the course of their marriage, per TMZ.

The split comes after the former couple filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for their barbecue restaurant, Swing Inn Cafe, located in Temecula, California, on September 25.

The company has $147,809.58 in assets but has $1,811,598.46 in liabilities, per the docs.

Chapter 11 bankruptcy allows a company to restructure its debts in order to stay in business.

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Notorious For Playing Walter White's Brother-In-Law

picture of Dean Norris
Source: MEGA

Norris played Hank Schrader in AMC series.

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Norris, 63, is best known for playing Hank Schrader on AMC's Breaking Bad from 2008 to 2013.

He married Bridget, a former entertainment lawyer, in October 2001.

He later reprised his role on the Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul.

He most recently starred in the legal drama Confession alongside Rob Lowe and James Franco, and appeared in four episodes of the TV show Liam and Michael.

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Mourning Loss Of R.J. Mitte

picture of R.J. Mitte
Source: MEGA

Norris paid tribute to co-star R.J. Mitte following his death.

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Last month, Norris suffered a loss after his Breaking Bad co-star R.J. Mitte died by suicide at 34.

Norris, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul were among the first to publicly mourn Mitte.

In a post on X, Norris, who starred as the uncle of Mitte's character, wrote: "Oh my God! Was working just found out about RJ. I am heartbroken. Though RJ didn’t play my TV son, I always looked out for him as a young kid on set.

"He was a sweetheart of a young man and will be greatly missed. This is so heartbreaking, I can’t believe it. Thinking of him and his family."

A county official confirmed Mitte, known for playing Walter White Jr in the series, died in Texas.

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picture of Breaking Bad cast
Source: MEGA

Norris joined 'Breaking Bad' stars posing up on the red carpet.

Cranston, 70, said that he is "in deep despair" after his on-screen son's passing as he shared a heartbreaking Instagram tribute, writing: "I’ll miss you, son."

He added that it was "especially devastating" that Mitte "took his own life" as the two had recently been texting and making plans to meet up for lunch.

Meanwhile, Paul, 47, who played Jesse Pinkman in the show, told The Hollywood Reporter: "I am at a loss. I am heartbroken over this news. RJ, I love you, my friend. You will be missed.

"And to whoever happens to be reading this, please know you are loved, and you are not alone. Always remember that."

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