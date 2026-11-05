'Breaking Bad' Star Dean Norris' Wife Files for Divorce After 32 Years of Marriage Amid Bankruptcy Woes

Norris responded five months later, but the divorce has yet to be finalized.

But Bridget has asked for joint legal and physical custody of their five children.

She also requested spousal support and asked the court to determine each party's rights to any property acquired during the course of their marriage, per TMZ.

The split comes after the former couple filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for their barbecue restaurant, Swing Inn Cafe, located in Temecula, California, on September 25.

The company has $147,809.58 in assets but has $1,811,598.46 in liabilities, per the docs.

Chapter 11 bankruptcy allows a company to restructure its debts in order to stay in business.