EXCLUSIVE: R.J. Mitte Death Mystery Deepens After His Mother Speaks Out

A memorial ceremony was held in tribute to Mitte at the Mitte Center in Brownsville, Texas, on October 16.

Cranston, 70, described himself as being "in deep despair" following the news, while his fellow Breaking Bad actor Aaron Paul, 47, paid an emotional tribute to their former co-star.

Paul said: "I am at a loss. I am heartbroken over this news. RJ, I love you my friend. You will be missed."

A source told us about the impact of Mitte's mother's new remarks: "The biggest question for everyone is why this happened when RJ seemed to have so much to look forward to. People around him believed he was happy, his career was moving forward, and he had exciting plans for the future. That is what makes it so difficult to understand, and it is why mystery has exploded around the circumstances of his death.

"Nobody is saying RJ didn't have private struggles, but there was no sense among his friends that something like this was about to happen. He seemed positive about the future. Everyone is struggling to reconcile the person they thought was doing well with what has reportedly happened."

The insider noted, "There has been speculation about his career, but the projects he had lined up tell a very different story. He was working, making plans and looking at new opportunities. The mystery is what he was going through privately, because professionally there appeared to be plenty of reasons for optimism.

"His mother has made it clear there were concerns and that she encouraged RJ to seek help. What is so heartbreaking is that the family knew he had things on his mind but never imagined they might lose him. They are now left with questions they may never be able to answer.

"People keep asking how someone who seemed happy and had so much ahead of him could have been experiencing such distress."

"But appearances don't necessarily tell you what somebody is feeling," the source added.

"Those closest to RJ are trying to make sense of something they never expected, but the fact remains that his apparent happiness before he died has caused a dramatic amount of mystery of why he ended up the way he did."